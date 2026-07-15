Prairie Grain to Move to the Port of Churchill on the Hudson Bay Railway

First shipment marks the return of grain to the Port of Churchill, and will contribute to the most diversified shipping season in the Port of Churchill’s history

 | Source: Arctic Gateway Group Arctic Gateway Group

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie grain will move on the Hudson Bay Railway to the Port of Churchill later this week, marking the first grain movement through the northern corridor since 2020 and another major milestone in the revitalization of Canada’s only deepwater Arctic seaport connected to the North American rail system.

Beginning Friday July 17, the grain will travel north through Manitoba on the Hudson Bay Railway, from The Pas, Manitoba, to the Port of Churchill for export. Multiple export vessels will ship the grain later this summer to global markets.

“This is an important day for Arctic Gateway Group, for Prairie producers, and for the Indigenous and northern communities that own this corridor,” said Mike Spence, Chair of the Arctic Gateway Group and Mayor of Churchill. “It’s a strong signal of the progress made to restore and rebuild this corridor, and of the opportunity ahead as we continue growing the business with a diversified mix of exports. In addition to grain, we will also this year export critical minerals and potash, as well as industrial goods, supplies and equipment to Nunavut – representing the most diversified mix of annual exports in the Port of Churchill’s history.”

This year’s grain movement provides a strong foundation for growth as AGG continues to rebuild long-term traffic through the corridor.

Arctic Gateway Group recognizes the continued support of the Government of Canada, including through Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) and Transport Canada, in helping advance the revitalization of the Hudson Bay Railway and Port of Churchill. AGG also recognizes the Province of Manitoba for its strong continued commitment to transforming the Port of Churchill into a strategic northern trade gateway, and thanks the Province of Saskatchewan for its commitment through last year’s memorandum of understanding with Manitoba and AGG to advance trade, transportation and economic development through the corridor.

“This is exactly what the revitalization of the Hudson Bay Railway and Port of Churchill is about,” said Chris Avery, President & CEO, Arctic Gateway Group. “It is about diversifying Canadian trade through a reliable northern trade corridor, supporting the export of Western Canada’s vast resources, strengthening Canada’s presence in the north, and delivering long-term benefits to AGG’s Indigenous and northern community owners.”

Arctic Gateway Group is a unique Indigenous and northern community-owned company that owns and operates the Hudson Bay Railway, the Port of Churchill and the Churchill Marine Tank Farm. Through its parent company, OneNorth, AGG is owned by a partnership of 29 First Nations and 12 northern communities across Manitoba.

About Arctic Gateway Group

Arctic Gateway Group is a proudly northern and Indigenous-owned transportation and logistics company operating the Hudson Bay Railway, the Port of Churchill, Arctic Gateway Freight Services, and the Churchill Marine Tank Farm. AGG is owned in partnership with 41 First Nations and northern Manitoba communities through OneNorth.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15e63764-8747-49e7-8ac1-9804d134a494

 

            




    

        

            
                Port of Churchill - Cargo Vessel

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Arctic gateway
                            
                            
                                Port of Churchill
                            
                            
                                grain
                            
                            
                                Hudson Bay Railway
                            
                            
                                agriculture
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading

                        

                            
                        
 
                    
 
                
 
            
 
        

        





    








        
        
    




        

        
        
 