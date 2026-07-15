BREAKING NEWS LINDELLTV: Mike Lindell Media Corp., OTC: MLMC Announces President Donald J. Trump Has Endorsed Mike Lindell, Chairman and CEO, as Historic Evidence Drops Against Voting Machines --Verified Authentic

Chaska, MN, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BREAKING NEWS: LINDELLTV REPORT: Mike Lindell Media Corp., (OTC: MLMC) and LindellTV Announces President Donald J. Trump Endorses Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mike Lindell Media Corp., Mike Lindell, for Governor of Minnesota. President Trump Shares the Announcement on His Truth Social as LindellTV Releases Massive Evidence Library Unveiling, with Historic Evidence Drop Against the Voting Machines.

In a Truth Social post from President Donald J. Trump today, the President endorsed Mike Lindell--



"Mike Lindell, the “Pillow Man,” and one of America’s greatest and most hard working Patriots, is running to be GOVERNOR OF MINNESOTA, replacing one of the worst and most incompetent governors in the history of the U.S.A. Early Primary Voting has begun and, if given the chance, Mike will be SPECTACULAR!!! He truly loves Minnesota, as do I, and wants to bring it back from oblivion and embarrassment. He can do it! Nobody has sacrificed more than Mike Lindell in fighting for our country, especially when it comes to Election Integrity. He truly deserves everything he gets - He will MAKE MINNESOTA GREAT AGAIN!!! MIKE LINDELL HAS MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT - HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN. Good Luck Mike!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

The President will speak live on Thursday July 16, 2026 at 9:00 PM EDT, 8:00 PM CDT.

LindellTV has been hard at work on this story along with the Election Crime Bureau. The massive amount of information exposes the fraud and restores America.

This major unveiling is replete with Ballot Images, Voter Roles, Statistical Analysis, Affidavits and Testimony, Expert Reports, Chain of Custody, and Machine Data and Logs. Verified Authentic,Transparent, Auditable, Real Evidence, Real Record; The Truth and The Record in one location.

The Election Crime Bureau Releases Landmark Evidence Dossier: "The 2020 Election - An Attack upon U.S. Critical Infrastructure" in the 2020 general election. The report compiles more than 824 distrinct findings supported by over 2,517 citations drawn from court records, government documents, sworn testimony, and technical forensics.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LindellTV and Mike Lindell Media Corp., Mike Lindell said, "Thank you Mr. President! I truly appreciate your confidence in me as I run to become the next Governor of Minnesota." Lindell went on to further add the following information regarding the Election Crime Bureau evidence, "This is the culmination of thousands of hours of research, numerous investigations, and countless millions of dollars and we won't stop until we melt these machines down and turn them into prison bars or even blenders."





Full documentation: at http://electioncrimebureau.com/evidence

People have been told for years that there is "no evidence," said Patrick Colbeck with Mike Lindell Election Crime Bureau. "This report doesn't ask you to trust us. It asks you to read the evidence, check the citations, and decide for yourself."

-- A national security framing, not just politics

The report treats U.S. elections as what federal law already says they are: designated critical infrastructure on par with the power grid and financial systems. It concludes that in the jurisdictions that decided the 2020 presidential outcome, the the evidentiary backbone of the election-ballot images, logs, tapes, surveillance video and voter history records was so badly compromised that key outcomes are now "functionally unauditable and therefore unreliable as a matter of national security."

Here is the evidence of election fraud that we are told does not exist. Not only does this site capture each of the 824 findings documented in the landmark 2020 Election Report: An Attack Upon U.S. Critical Infrastructure, but we continue to add findings on a regular basis. All of the findings presented have been obtained as the result of OSINT investigations and feature supporting citations. This means that this compendium is the FLOOR, not the ceiling when it comes to the volume of evidence in support of the assertion that the security of our U.S. election systems has been greatly compromised. Government officials have access to significantly more evidence that is not available to the public at this time.

We do not ask you to agree with every finding; We simply ask you to look at the records that were deleted, the logs that are missing, the statutes that were ignored, and the national security standards that were violated—and to decide whether ‘no evidence’ is an honest description of that record.

This extensive report catalogs dozens of instances of where voter rolls, ballot images, adjudication logs, memory cards, tally tapes, drop box videos, and voter-history records were missing, destroyed, or never produced in key jurisdictions.

The report identifies ten distinct attack vectors





The report identifies ten interlocking attack vectors through which the 2020 election infrastructure has been manipulated, shielded from scrutiny, or both.

Election Record Integrity Electronic Voting Systems Integrity Election Results Certification Integrity Judicial Malfeasance Information Control Financial Influence Privatized Election Operations Seditious Conspiracy Weaponization of Government Foreign Interference

And much more...





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ABOUT MIKE LINDELL MEDIA CORP.

Mike Lindell Media Corp., operates a conservative broadcast network that seeks to provide a conservative alternative to mainstream media outlets through its platforms at LindellTV.com (launched as frankspeech.com in April 2021 and rebranded as LindellTV in February 2025) and VOCL.com (launched as FrankSocial in April 2022 and rebranded as VOCL in September 2024) (collectively, the “Platforms”). The Company states that it has grown to serve over 7 million monthly viewers on its Platforms. The Company strives to provide accurate, unbiased, and timely reporting. The Company has full access for its reporters to White House press conferences under the Trump administration, Capitol Hill, and the Pentagon. The Company expects to report primarily from Washington, D.C., inside and outside the White House, including Capitol Hill, covering United States and world events including breaking news.

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