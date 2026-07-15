Retrieve Medical Partners With Clear to Enhance Identity Verification For The Retrieve Medical Passport

BEDMINSTER, N.J., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retrieve Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: RMHI) today announced a partnership with CLEAR, the secure identity company, to integrate CLEAR1, CLEAR's secure identity platform, into the Retrieve Medical Passport ecosystem.

The integration is designed to strengthen identity verification and streamline secure access to healthcare information, helping individuals maintain greater control over their medical records while enhancing security, accuracy, and trust throughout the healthcare journey.

As healthcare organizations continue to prioritize interoperability, privacy, and patient engagement, trusted identity has become a critical foundation for securely accessing and sharing health information. By integrating CLEAR1, Retrieve Medical aims to make it easier for individuals to access and manage their healthcare data.

Key benefits of the integration include:

Enhanced Identity Verification - Helping confirm that the person requesting access is the right individual before health information is accessed or connected.

Helping confirm that the person requesting access is the right individual before health information is accessed or connected. Improved Security and Privacy - Strengthening identity assurance to help protect sensitive health information and reduce unauthorized access.

Strengthening identity assurance to help protect sensitive health information and reduce unauthorized access. Streamlined User Experience - Enabling patients to verify their identity through a trusted and familiar process, reducing friction during onboarding and account access.

Enabling patients to verify their identity through a trusted and familiar process, reducing friction during onboarding and account access. Support for Interoperability Initiatives - Facilitating the secure exchange of healthcare information across providers, health systems, and healthcare networks.

"Retrieve Medical is committed to simplifying how patients access and manage their medical information," said Jerry Swon, Chief Executive Officer of Retrieve Medical. "By integrating CLEAR1, we are strengthening the foundation of trust and security that is essential to empowering patients and advancing digital healthcare."

This integration further strengthens the Retrieve Medical Passport by enhancing identity assurance, simplifying the onboarding process, and supporting secure access to patient-controlled healthcare information.

About Retrieve Medical Holdings, Inc.

Retrieve Medical Holdings, Inc. is transforming healthcare through innovative, patient-controlled health information solutions. The company's flagship platform, the Retrieve Medical Passport™, enables individuals to securely access, manage, and share healthcare information while improving care coordination, reducing administrative burdens, and enhancing patient outcomes.

For more information, visit www.retrievemedical.com.

Contact:

Thomas Swon, 908-705-6939, 376 Main Street, Suite 100, Bedminster, NJ 07921. tswon@retrievemedical.com