ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Interim Management Statement

 | Source: Proven Growth & Income VCT plc Proven Growth & Income VCT plc

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc     
Interim Management Statement     
for the three months ended 31 May 2026     
      
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the “Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the three-month period ended 31 May 2026. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.
      
Performance     
    UnauditedAudited
    31 May28 Feb
    20262026
    PencePence
Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”)   47.647.5
Dividends paid to date (originally as "C" Shares)*   83.9083.90
Total Return (NAV plus dividends paid since "C" Share class launch)   131.50131.40
      
* Dividends paid represents dividends paid in respect of the original "C" Shares between their launch in 2006 up until their conversion in 2009 and as Ordinary Shares since the "C" Share conversion. "C" Shares were converted into Ordinary Shares on a one for one basis in 2009.
      
Dividends paid or declared     
On 3 June 2026, the Company announced a final dividend for the year ended 28 February 2026 of 1.3p per share. This dividend will be paid on 14 August 2026 to Shareholders on the register at 17 July 2026. Payment of this dividend will reduce the NAV per share as shown above to 46.3p and increase dividends paid to date to 85.2p per share.
 
Investment portfolio summary at 31 May 2026     
      
Portfolio summary      
    CostValuation
    £'000£'000
Venture capital investments     
Picasso Labs, Inc. (t/a CreativeX)   4,54612,924
MPB Group Limited   1,1948,100
Dash Brands Ltd   3,2827,250
Gorillini NV (t/a Gorilla)   2,8867,121
Papier Ltd   4,7036,980
Luxury Promise Limited   6,0206,243
Social Value Portal Ltd   2,6605,919
Utilis Israel Ltd (t/a Asterra)   2,1445,216
Litta App Limited   2,0535,158
Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1st Years)   2,7695,011
Other venture capital investments   81,12952,111
Total venture capital investments   113,386122,033
Cash at bank and in hand    34,751
Other net current assets    2,647
Net assets    159,431
      
Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.
      
Investment activity during the three-month period ended 31 May 2026     
      
Investment additions     
     Cost
Venture capital investments    £’000
Mothership Drinks Ltd (t/a MOTH)                   1,043
Total    1,043
      
Investment disposals     
  Market value atDisposalGain againstRealised gain /
                   Cost1 March 2026ProceedsCost(loss) in period
 £’000£’000£’000£’000£’000
Access Systems, Inc. (t/a AccessPay)1,7832,6602,6678847
Total1,7832,6602,6678847
      
Investment activity from 1 June 2026 to the date of this announcement
      
In the period from 1 June 2026 to the date of this announcement, a new investment was made in Checkboard Limited (t/a Kord) at cost of £1,068,000.
      
In the period from 1 June 2026 to the date of this announcement, Dryden Holdings Limited (an investee company 100% owned by the Company) was fully disposed of, realising £nil of proceeds for the Company.
      
Changes to share capital     
     Ordinary
     Shares of 
     1.6187p each
      
As at 1 March 2026    321,673,772
Shares bought back during the 3 months to 31 May 2026    -
Shares issued during the 3 months to 31 May 2026    13,506,644
      
As at 31 May 2026    335,180,416
      
In the period from 1 June 2026 to the date of this announcement, 498,642 Ordinary Shares were issued on 3 July 2026 pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 17 November 2025 and were allotted at an average price of 49.08p, based on the net asset value of 47.5p per Ordinary Share, being the net asset value as at 28 February 2026.
      
In the period from 1 June 2026 to the date of this announcement, 6,165,285 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled.
      
Material events     
Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 March 2026 to 31 May 2026 or in the period from 1 June 2026 to the date of this announcement.
      
Further information     
Further information regarding the Company can be found on the Company's website: www.proveninvestments.co.uk or by contacting Beringea, the Investment Manager at info@beringea.co.uk or by telephone 020 7845 7820.
      
      
Beringea LLP     
Company Secretary     
Telephone 020 7845 7820     
-End     
      



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