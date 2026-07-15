ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

Interim Management Statement

for the three months ended 31 May 2026

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the “Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the three-month period ended 31 May 2026. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.

Performance

Unaudited Audited

31 May 28 Feb

2026 2026

Pence Pence

Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”) 47.6 47.5

Dividends paid to date (originally as "C" Shares)* 83.90 83.90

Total Return (NAV plus dividends paid since "C" Share class launch) 131.50 131.40

* Dividends paid represents dividends paid in respect of the original "C" Shares between their launch in 2006 up until their conversion in 2009 and as Ordinary Shares since the "C" Share conversion. "C" Shares were converted into Ordinary Shares on a one for one basis in 2009.

Dividends paid or declared

On 3 June 2026, the Company announced a final dividend for the year ended 28 February 2026 of 1.3p per share. This dividend will be paid on 14 August 2026 to Shareholders on the register at 17 July 2026. Payment of this dividend will reduce the NAV per share as shown above to 46.3p and increase dividends paid to date to 85.2p per share.

Investment portfolio summary at 31 May 2026

Portfolio summary

Cost Valuation

£'000 £'000

Venture capital investments

Picasso Labs, Inc. (t/a CreativeX) 4,546 12,924

MPB Group Limited 1,194 8,100

Dash Brands Ltd 3,282 7,250

Gorillini NV (t/a Gorilla) 2,886 7,121

Papier Ltd 4,703 6,980

Luxury Promise Limited 6,020 6,243

Social Value Portal Ltd 2,660 5,919

Utilis Israel Ltd (t/a Asterra) 2,144 5,216

Litta App Limited 2,053 5,158

Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1st Years) 2,769 5,011

Other venture capital investments 81,129 52,111

Total venture capital investments 113,386 122,033

Cash at bank and in hand 34,751

Other net current assets 2,647

Net assets 159,431

Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.

Investment activity during the three-month period ended 31 May 2026

Investment additions

Cost

Venture capital investments £’000

Mothership Drinks Ltd (t/a MOTH) 1,043

Total 1,043

Investment disposals

Market value at Disposal Gain against Realised gain /

Cost 1 March 2026 Proceeds Cost (loss) in period

£’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000

Access Systems, Inc. (t/a AccessPay) 1,783 2,660 2,667 884 7

Total 1,783 2,660 2,667 884 7

Investment activity from 1 June 2026 to the date of this announcement

In the period from 1 June 2026 to the date of this announcement, a new investment was made in Checkboard Limited (t/a Kord) at cost of £1,068,000.

In the period from 1 June 2026 to the date of this announcement, Dryden Holdings Limited (an investee company 100% owned by the Company) was fully disposed of, realising £nil of proceeds for the Company.

Changes to share capital

Ordinary

Shares of

1.6187p each

As at 1 March 2026 321,673,772

Shares bought back during the 3 months to 31 May 2026 -

Shares issued during the 3 months to 31 May 2026 13,506,644

As at 31 May 2026 335,180,416

In the period from 1 June 2026 to the date of this announcement, 498,642 Ordinary Shares were issued on 3 July 2026 pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 17 November 2025 and were allotted at an average price of 49.08p, based on the net asset value of 47.5p per Ordinary Share, being the net asset value as at 28 February 2026.

In the period from 1 June 2026 to the date of this announcement, 6,165,285 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled.

Material events

Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 March 2026 to 31 May 2026 or in the period from 1 June 2026 to the date of this announcement.

Further information

Further information regarding the Company can be found on the Company's website: www.proveninvestments.co.uk or by contacting Beringea, the Investment Manager at info@beringea.co.uk or by telephone 020 7845 7820.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820