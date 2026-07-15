ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Result of AGM

 | Source: Proven Growth & Income VCT plc Proven Growth & Income VCT plc

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc      
       
15 July 2026      
       
Annual General Meeting      
       
At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc, held on 14 July 2026, all resolutions were passed.
       
Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 12.30pm on 10 July 2026, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays), at Beringea LLP are set out below:
       
Total VotesFor – specificFor – discretionFor - totalAgainstTotalWithheld
1. To receive and adopt the Directors' Report and Accounts7,792,114833,1168,625,23027,0648,652,29471,446
 90.06%9.63%99.69%0.31%100.00% 
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report7,132,822833,1167,965,938620,0518,585,989137,751
 83.08%9.70%92.78%7.22%100.00% 
3. To declare the payment of a final dividend of 1.3p7,807,947833,1168,641,06335,8728,676,93546,805
 89.99%9.60%99.59%0.41%100.00% 
4. To re-appoint the Auditor 7,574,346833,1168,407,462235,8458,643,30780,433
 87.63%9.64%97.27%2.73%100.00% 
5. To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's remuneration7,721,214833,1168,554,330101,1848,655,51468,226
 89.20%9.63%98.83%1.17%100.00% 
6. To re-elect Marc Vlessing as a Director7,486,175835,9728,322,147311,4458,633,59290,148
 86.71%9.68%96.39%3.61%100.00% 
7. To re-elect Natasha Christie-Miller as a Director7,524,350835,9728,360,322264,9608,625,28298,458
 87.24%9.69%96.93%3.07%100.00% 
8. To re-elect Anna Kuriakose as a Director7,520,555835,9728,356,527313,4518,669,97853,762
 86.74%9.64%96.38%3.62%100.00% 
9. To authorise the Directors to allot shares7,669,894867,3048,537,198149,2468,686,44437,296
 88.30%9.98%98.28%1.72%100.00% 
10. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights7,350,341867,3048,217,645389,3718,607,016116,724
 85.40%10.08%95.48%4.52%100.00% 
11. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its shares7,725,208867,3048,592,51298,9598,691,47132,269
 88.88%9.98%98.86%1.14%100.00% 
12. To authorise the Company to apply the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme7,749,730867,3048,617,03455,6088,672,64251,098
 89.36%10.00%99.36%0.64%100.00% 
       
A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism
       
Beringea LLP      
Company Secretary      
Telephone 020 7845 7820      



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