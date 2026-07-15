ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Result of AGM

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

15 July 2026

Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc, held on 14 July 2026, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 12.30pm on 10 July 2026, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays), at Beringea LLP are set out below:

Total Votes For – specific For – discretion For - total Against Total Withheld

1. To receive and adopt the Directors' Report and Accounts 7,792,114 833,116 8,625,230 27,064 8,652,294 71,446

90.06% 9.63% 99.69% 0.31% 100.00%

2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 7,132,822 833,116 7,965,938 620,051 8,585,989 137,751

83.08% 9.70% 92.78% 7.22% 100.00%

3. To declare the payment of a final dividend of 1.3p 7,807,947 833,116 8,641,063 35,872 8,676,935 46,805

89.99% 9.60% 99.59% 0.41% 100.00%

4. To re-appoint the Auditor 7,574,346 833,116 8,407,462 235,845 8,643,307 80,433

87.63% 9.64% 97.27% 2.73% 100.00%

5. To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's remuneration 7,721,214 833,116 8,554,330 101,184 8,655,514 68,226

89.20% 9.63% 98.83% 1.17% 100.00%

6. To re-elect Marc Vlessing as a Director 7,486,175 835,972 8,322,147 311,445 8,633,592 90,148

86.71% 9.68% 96.39% 3.61% 100.00%

7. To re-elect Natasha Christie-Miller as a Director 7,524,350 835,972 8,360,322 264,960 8,625,282 98,458

87.24% 9.69% 96.93% 3.07% 100.00%

8. To re-elect Anna Kuriakose as a Director 7,520,555 835,972 8,356,527 313,451 8,669,978 53,762

86.74% 9.64% 96.38% 3.62% 100.00%

9. To authorise the Directors to allot shares 7,669,894 867,304 8,537,198 149,246 8,686,444 37,296

88.30% 9.98% 98.28% 1.72% 100.00%

10. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights 7,350,341 867,304 8,217,645 389,371 8,607,016 116,724

85.40% 10.08% 95.48% 4.52% 100.00%

11. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its shares 7,725,208 867,304 8,592,512 98,959 8,691,471 32,269

88.88% 9.98% 98.86% 1.14% 100.00%

12. To authorise the Company to apply the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme 7,749,730 867,304 8,617,034 55,608 8,672,642 51,098

89.36% 10.00% 99.36% 0.64% 100.00%

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary