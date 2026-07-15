ProVen VCT plc

Interim Management Statement

for the three months ended 31 May 2026

ProVen VCT plc (the “Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the three-month period ended 31 May 2026. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.

Performance

Unaudited Audited

31 May 28 Feb

2026 2026

Pence Pence

Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”) 61.1 60.5

Dividends paid to date* 90.75 90.75

Total Return (NAV plus dividends paid since 10p Share consolidation) 151.85 151.25

*Dividends paid represent dividends paid since the consolidation of 5p Ordinary Shares into 10p Ordinary Shares in October 2012. Prior to this date, the Company paid dividends totalling 113.95p on the 5p Ordinary Shares.

Dividends paid or declared

On 3 June 2026, the Company announced a final dividend for the year ended 28 February 2026 of 1.6p per share. This dividend will be paid on 14 August 2026 to Shareholders on the register at 17 July 2026. Payment of this dividend will reduce the NAV per share as shown above to 59.5p and increase dividends paid to date to 92.35p per share.

Investment portfolio summary at 31 May 2026

Portfolio summary

Cost Valuation

£'000 £'000

Venture capital investments

MPB Group Limited 1,684 12,846

Gorillini NV (t/a Gorilla) 4,624 9,938

Farmer J Limited 4,813 8,135

Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1st Years) 4,731 7,365

Picasso Labs, Inc. (t/a CreativeX) 2,729 6,302

Dash Brands Ltd 2,718 6,004

Luxury Promise Limited 5,680 5,938

Social Value Portal Ltd 2,590 5,824

Cogora Group Limited 2,643 5,270

Litta App Limited 1,797 4,521

Other venture capital investments 81,375 59,162

Total venture capital investments 115,384 131,305

Cash at bank and in hand 50,516

Other net current assets 3,002

Net assets 184,823

Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.

Investment activity during the three-month period ended 31 May 2026

Investment additions

Cost

Venture capital investments £’000

Mothership Drinks Ltd (t/a MOTH) 1,457

Total 1,457

Investment disposals

Market value at Disposal Gain against Realised gain /

Cost 1 March 2026 Proceeds Cost (loss) in period

£’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000

Access Systems, Inc. (t/a AccessPay) 3,737 5,501 5,517 1,780 16

Total 3,737 5,501 5,517 1,780 16

Investment activity from 1 June 2026 to the date of this announcement

In the period from 1 June 2026 to the date of this announcement, a new investment was made in Checkboard Limited (t/a Kord) at a cost of £1,492,000.

In the period from 1 June 2026 to the date of this announcement, Monmouth Holdings Limited (an investee company 100% owned by the Company) was fully disposed of, realising £nil of proceeds for the Company.

Changes to share capital

Ordinary

Shares of

10p each

As at 1 March 2026 286,524,656

Shares bought back during the 3 months to 31 May 2026 -

Shares issued during the 3 months to 31 May 2026 16,109,542

As at 31 May 2026 302,634,198

In the period from 1 June 2026 to the date of this announcement, 855,631 Ordinary Shares were issued on 3 July 2026 pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 17 November 2025 and were allotted at an average price of 62.38p, based on the net asset value of 60.5p per Ordinary Share, being the net asset value as at 28 February 2026.

In the period from 1 June 2026 to the date of this announcement, 4,771,095 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled.

Material events

Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 March 2026 to 31 May 2026 or in the period from 1 June 2026 to the date of this announcement.

Further information

Further information regarding the Company can be found on the Company's website: www.proveninvestments.co.uk or by contacting Beringea, the Investment Manager at info@beringea.co.uk or by telephone 020 7845 7820.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820