ProVen VCT plc: Result of AGM

ProVen VCT plc

15 July 2026

Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of ProVen VCT plc, held on 14 July 2026, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 12.00pm on 10 July 2026, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays), at Beringea LLP are set out below:

Total Votes For – specific For – discretion For - total Against Total Withheld

1. To receive and adopt the Directors' Report and Accounts 5,786,574 835,136 6,621,710 4,521 6,626,231 50,186

87.33% 12.60% 99.93% 0.07% 100.00%

2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 5,483,171 820,174 6,303,345 241,618 6,544,963 131,454

83.78% 12.53% 96.31% 3.69% 100.00%

3. To declare the payment of a final dividend of 1.6p 5,805,023 835,136 6,640,159 2,261 6,642,420 33,997

87.39% 12.57% 99.97% 0.03% 100.00%

4. To re-appoint the Auditor 5,461,720 835,136 6,296,856 194,862 6,491,718 184,699

84.13% 12.86% 97.00% 3.00% 100.00%

5. To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's remuneration 5,626,508 835,136 6,461,644 66,673 6,528,317 148,100

86.19% 12.79% 98.98% 1.02% 100.00%

6. To re-elect Neal Ransome as a Director 5,704,581 837,316 6,541,897 53,521 6,595,418 80,999

86.49% 12.70% 99.19% 0.81% 100.00%

7. To re-elect Lorna Tilbian as a Director 5,555,441 837,316 6,392,757 193,614 6,586,371 90,046

84.35% 12.71% 97.06% 2.94% 100.00%

8. To elect James Barbour-Smith as a Director 5,559,847 839,577 6,399,424 207,207 6,606,631 69,786

84.16% 12.71% 96.86% 3.14% 100.00%

9. To authorise the Directors to allot shares 5,584,169 920,645 6,504,814 165,170 6,669,984 6,433

83.72% 13.80% 97.52% 2.48% 100.00%

10. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights 5,401,316 920,645 6,321,961 327,079 6,649,040 27,377

81.23% 13.85% 95.08% 4.92% 100.00%

11. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its shares 5,676,415 920,645 6,597,060 72,924 6,669,984 6,433

85.10% 13.80% 98.91% 1.09% 100.00%

12. To authorise the Company to apply the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme 5,705,334 920,645 6,625,979 20,587 6,646,566 29,851

85.84% 13.85% 99.69% 0.31% 100.00%

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary