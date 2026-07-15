ProVen VCT plc: Result of AGM

 | Source: Proven VCT Plc Proven VCT Plc

ProVen VCT plc      
       
15 July 2026      
       
Annual General Meeting      
       
At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of ProVen VCT plc, held on 14 July 2026, all resolutions were passed.
       
Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 12.00pm on 10 July 2026, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays), at Beringea LLP are set out below:
       
Total VotesFor – specificFor – discretionFor - totalAgainstTotalWithheld
1. To receive and adopt the Directors' Report and Accounts5,786,574835,1366,621,7104,5216,626,23150,186
 87.33%12.60%99.93%0.07%100.00% 
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report5,483,171820,1746,303,345241,6186,544,963131,454
 83.78%12.53%96.31%3.69%100.00% 
3. To declare the payment of a final dividend of 1.6p5,805,023835,1366,640,1592,2616,642,42033,997
 87.39%12.57%99.97%0.03%100.00% 
4. To re-appoint the Auditor 5,461,720835,1366,296,856194,8626,491,718184,699
 84.13%12.86%97.00%3.00%100.00% 
5. To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's remuneration5,626,508835,1366,461,64466,6736,528,317148,100
 86.19%12.79%98.98%1.02%100.00% 
6. To re-elect Neal Ransome as a Director5,704,581837,3166,541,89753,5216,595,41880,999
 86.49%12.70%99.19%0.81%100.00% 
7. To re-elect Lorna Tilbian as a Director5,555,441837,3166,392,757193,6146,586,37190,046
 84.35%12.71%97.06%2.94%100.00% 
8. To elect James Barbour-Smith as a Director5,559,847839,5776,399,424207,2076,606,63169,786
 84.16%12.71%96.86%3.14%100.00% 
9. To authorise the Directors to allot shares5,584,169920,6456,504,814165,1706,669,9846,433
 83.72%13.80%97.52%2.48%100.00% 
10. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights5,401,316920,6456,321,961327,0796,649,04027,377
 81.23%13.85%95.08%4.92%100.00% 
11. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its shares5,676,415920,6456,597,06072,9246,669,9846,433
 85.10%13.80%98.91%1.09%100.00% 
12. To authorise the Company to apply the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme5,705,334920,6456,625,97920,5876,646,56629,851
 85.84%13.85%99.69%0.31%100.00% 
       
A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism
       
Beringea LLP      
Company Secretary      
Telephone 020 7845 7820      



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