ProVen VCT plc: Result of AGM

|ProVen VCT plc
|15 July 2026
|Annual General Meeting
|At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of ProVen VCT plc, held on 14 July 2026, all resolutions were passed.
|Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 12.00pm on 10 July 2026, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays), at Beringea LLP are set out below:
|Total Votes
|For – specific
|For – discretion
|For - total
|Against
|Total
|Withheld
|1. To receive and adopt the Directors' Report and Accounts
|5,786,574
|835,136
|6,621,710
|4,521
|6,626,231
|50,186
|87.33%
|12.60%
|99.93%
|0.07%
|100.00%
|2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
|5,483,171
|820,174
|6,303,345
|241,618
|6,544,963
|131,454
|83.78%
|12.53%
|96.31%
|3.69%
|100.00%
|3. To declare the payment of a final dividend of 1.6p
|5,805,023
|835,136
|6,640,159
|2,261
|6,642,420
|33,997
|87.39%
|12.57%
|99.97%
|0.03%
|100.00%
|4. To re-appoint the Auditor
|5,461,720
|835,136
|6,296,856
|194,862
|6,491,718
|184,699
|84.13%
|12.86%
|97.00%
|3.00%
|100.00%
|5. To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's remuneration
|5,626,508
|835,136
|6,461,644
|66,673
|6,528,317
|148,100
|86.19%
|12.79%
|98.98%
|1.02%
|100.00%
|6. To re-elect Neal Ransome as a Director
|5,704,581
|837,316
|6,541,897
|53,521
|6,595,418
|80,999
|86.49%
|12.70%
|99.19%
|0.81%
|100.00%
|7. To re-elect Lorna Tilbian as a Director
|5,555,441
|837,316
|6,392,757
|193,614
|6,586,371
|90,046
|84.35%
|12.71%
|97.06%
|2.94%
|100.00%
|8. To elect James Barbour-Smith as a Director
|5,559,847
|839,577
|6,399,424
|207,207
|6,606,631
|69,786
|84.16%
|12.71%
|96.86%
|3.14%
|100.00%
|9. To authorise the Directors to allot shares
|5,584,169
|920,645
|6,504,814
|165,170
|6,669,984
|6,433
|83.72%
|13.80%
|97.52%
|2.48%
|100.00%
|10. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights
|5,401,316
|920,645
|6,321,961
|327,079
|6,649,040
|27,377
|81.23%
|13.85%
|95.08%
|4.92%
|100.00%
|11. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its shares
|5,676,415
|920,645
|6,597,060
|72,924
|6,669,984
|6,433
|85.10%
|13.80%
|98.91%
|1.09%
|100.00%
|12. To authorise the Company to apply the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
|5,705,334
|920,645
|6,625,979
|20,587
|6,646,566
|29,851
|85.84%
|13.85%
|99.69%
|0.31%
|100.00%
|A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism
|Beringea LLP
|Company Secretary
|Telephone 020 7845 7820
ProVen VCT plc: Result of AGM
| Source: Proven VCT Plc Proven VCT Plc
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