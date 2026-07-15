Sonoco Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

HARTSVILLE, S.C., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Sonoco Products Company (“Sonoco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SON), a mid-cap value global packaging company, has declared a $0.54 per share quarterly common stock dividend. This dividend is payable on September 10, 2026, to shareholders of record as of August 10, 2026.

According to Howard Coker, president and chief executive officer, this is the 405th consecutive quarter dating back to 1925, that the Company has paid dividends to shareholders. Sonoco has increased its annual dividend for 43 consecutive years. Based on the closing price of Sonoco’s common stock on July 14, 2026, the Company dividend provides an approximate 4.0% yield, which is more than double the dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in value-added, sustainable metal and paper consumer and industrial packaging. As a member of the Fortune 500, the Company had net sales of $7.5 billion from continuing operations in 2025 and has approximately 22,000 employees working in 263 operations in 37 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. Guided by our purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., we strive to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a more sustainable future. A Fortune 500 company, Sonoco was proudly named one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune in 2026 as well as one of America’s Most Admired and Responsible Companies by Fortune and Newsweek. In 2025, the Company was included on USA TODAY’s list of America’s Climate Leaders. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com.

Contact: Roger Schrum 843-339-6018 roger.schrum@sonoco.com



