Greenlight Expands Ohio Footprint with Four New Dispensaries and Manufacturing Operations, Reaching State License Maximum

Kansas City, Mo., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight, one of the nation’s leading vertically integrated cannabis operators, today announced a significant expansion of its Ohio operations with the addition of four dispensaries and in-state manufacturing capabilities. The expansion brings Greenlight’s Ohio portfolio to eight dispensaries—the maximum number permitted under Ohio law.

This milestone strengthens Greenlight’s position in one of the country’s most attractive limited-license cannabis markets and advances the Company’s disciplined strategy of investing in highly regulated states with strong long-term growth potential.



The expansion includes two newly developed Greenlight dispensaries, two established dispensaries now operating under the Greenlight brand, and expanded manufacturing capabilities designed to support Greenlight’s retail operations and future wholesale growth throughout Ohio.

With these additions, Greenlight now operates 34 branded dispensaries across five states. The Company employs more than 550 team members and continues to invest in infrastructure, technology, and operational capabilities that improve product quality, efficiency, and the customer experience.

NEW GREENLIGHT OHIO LOCATIONS

Greenlight South Point 211 Township Road 1013 South Point, Ohio

Greenlight Ironton 611 Campbell Avenue Ironton, Ohio

Greenlight Sandusky 5020 Milan Road Sandusky, Ohio

Greenlight Springfield 2140 East Main Street Springfield, Ohio





“Reaching the maximum number of dispensary licenses permitted in Ohio is an important milestone for Greenlight and reflects our long-term commitment to serving patients and adult-use consumers throughout the state,” said John Mueller, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Greenlight.

“Our strategy has always been to build meaningful market share in limited-license states where disciplined operators can create lasting value through exceptional customer service, operational excellence, and high-quality products. Ohio is one of the most exciting cannabis markets in the country, and we are making significant investments to support its continued growth.”

Mueller continued, “The addition of manufacturing capabilities further strengthens our vertical integration strategy. It will allow us to introduce additional Greenlight-branded products, improve supply-chain control, and expand our wholesale relationships across Ohio. Consumers deserve consistent quality, trusted brands, and an exceptional retail experience, and this investment positions Greenlight to deliver all three.”

As states increase enforcement against unlicensed intoxicating hemp products and illicit cannabis operators, Greenlight believes highly regulated, state-licensed businesses are increasingly well-positioned for sustainable, long-term growth.

The Company remains focused on expanding responsibly in limited-license markets while investing in the people, infrastructure, technology, and innovation needed to create lasting value for consumers, employees, communities, and stakeholders.

ABOUT GREENLIGHT



Greenlight is one of the nation’s leading vertically integrated cannabis companies, operating 34 branded dispensaries across five states. The Company employs more than 550 professionals and operates cultivation and manufacturing facilities that support a growing portfolio of high-quality cannabis products.

Built on a commitment to compliance, operational excellence, product quality, and exceptional customer service, Greenlight continues to execute its long-term strategy of expanding responsibly in highly regulated, limited-license markets.



For more information, visit GreenlightDispensary.com.



Media Contact

Casey Copeland

Media Relations

Greenlight

press@greenlightcorporation.com

Contact Info

Greenlight Dispensary

press@greenlightcorporation.com