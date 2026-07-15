New York, USA, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global AI in Pathology Market Poised for Phenomenal Expansion at a CAGR of ~25% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The AI in pathology market is witnessing strong growth, driven by the increasing adoption of digital pathology, rising cancer incidence, and the growing demand for faster and more accurate diagnostic workflows. Expanding investments in healthcare digitalization, supportive regulatory approvals, and integration of AI with whole-slide imaging platforms are further accelerating market adoption.

DelveInsight’s AI in Pathology Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading AI in pathology companies’ market shares, challenges, AI in pathology market drivers, barriers, trends, and key AI in pathology companies in the market.

AI in Pathology Market Summary

2025 AI in Pathology Market Size: USD 130 Million

USD 130 Million 2034 Projected AI in Pathology Market Size: USD 950 Million

USD 950 Million AI in Pathology Market Growth Rate (2026-2034): ~ 25%

25% Largest AI in Pathology Market: North America

North America Largest Offering Segment: Software Category

Software Category Key Companies in the AI in Pathology Market: Tempus AI, Inc. (Paige), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., PathAI, Inc., Ibex Medical Analytics Ltd., Proscia Inc., Indica Labs, Inc., Aiforia Technologies Plc, Hologic, Inc., Visiopharm A/S, and others

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Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the AI in Pathology Market

Increasing Global Cancer Burden: The rising incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases has significantly increased the demand for pathology services. AI-powered pathology solutions enable faster, more accurate tissue analysis, supporting early diagnosis and improved patient outcomes.

The rising incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases has significantly increased the demand for pathology services. AI-powered pathology solutions enable faster, more accurate tissue analysis, supporting early diagnosis and improved patient outcomes. Growing Adoption of Digital Pathology: The transition from conventional microscopy to digital pathology has created a strong foundation for AI integration. Digitized whole-slide images allow AI algorithms to automate image analysis, streamline workflows, and facilitate remote collaboration.

The transition from conventional microscopy to digital pathology has created a strong foundation for AI integration. Digitized whole-slide images allow AI algorithms to automate image analysis, streamline workflows, and facilitate remote collaboration. Shortage of Skilled Pathologists: Many countries face a growing gap between the demand for pathology services and the availability of trained pathologists. AI helps bridge this gap by automating repetitive tasks, prioritizing high-risk cases, and improving overall laboratory productivity.

Many countries face a growing gap between the demand for pathology services and the availability of trained pathologists. AI helps bridge this gap by automating repetitive tasks, prioritizing high-risk cases, and improving overall laboratory productivity. Advancements in Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning: Continuous improvements in machine learning, deep learning, and computer vision technologies have significantly enhanced the accuracy of AI-assisted pathology. These innovations enable reliable detection, classification, and quantification of disease patterns.

Continuous improvements in machine learning, deep learning, and computer vision technologies have significantly enhanced the accuracy of AI-assisted pathology. These innovations enable reliable detection, classification, and quantification of disease patterns. Rising Demand for Precision Medicine: Personalized treatment strategies require detailed pathological and molecular insights. AI supports precision medicine by identifying biomarkers, quantifying tissue characteristics, and generating standardized diagnostic reports that guide targeted therapies.

Personalized treatment strategies require detailed pathological and molecular insights. AI supports precision medicine by identifying biomarkers, quantifying tissue characteristics, and generating standardized diagnostic reports that guide targeted therapies. Increasing Investments and Strategic Collaborations: Significant investments from healthcare organizations, technology companies, and venture capital firms are accelerating AI innovation in pathology. Strategic partnerships between AI developers, diagnostic laboratories, and healthcare providers are further driving commercialization.

Significant investments from healthcare organizations, technology companies, and venture capital firms are accelerating AI innovation in pathology. Strategic partnerships between AI developers, diagnostic laboratories, and healthcare providers are further driving commercialization. Expansion of Telepathology and Remote Diagnostics: The growing adoption of telepathology has increased the need for AI-enabled digital diagnostic platforms. AI assists pathologists in remotely reviewing cases, improving diagnostic efficiency while expanding access to specialized expertise in underserved regions.

The growing adoption of telepathology has increased the need for AI-enabled digital diagnostic platforms. AI assists pathologists in remotely reviewing cases, improving diagnostic efficiency while expanding access to specialized expertise in underserved regions. Regulatory Support and Growing Clinical Validation: Regulatory approvals for AI-powered diagnostic tools and increasing clinical evidence supporting their effectiveness are strengthening market confidence. These developments encourage healthcare providers to integrate AI into routine pathology practice.

Regulatory approvals for AI-powered diagnostic tools and increasing clinical evidence supporting their effectiveness are strengthening market confidence. These developments encourage healthcare providers to integrate AI into routine pathology practice. Increasing Healthcare Digitalization: Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories are investing heavily in digital healthcare infrastructure, including electronic health records, cloud computing, and interoperable imaging platforms. These advancements facilitate seamless deployment of AI-based pathology solutions.

Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories are investing heavily in digital healthcare infrastructure, including electronic health records, cloud computing, and interoperable imaging platforms. These advancements facilitate seamless deployment of AI-based pathology solutions. Growing Focus on Workflow Efficiency and Cost Optimization: Healthcare providers are under pressure to improve diagnostic efficiency while controlling operational costs. AI reduces manual workloads, minimizes diagnostic variability, shortens turnaround times, and enhances laboratory resource utilization, making pathology services more scalable and cost-effective.





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Regional AI in Pathology Market Insights

North America

North America held the largest share of the global AI in Pathology market in 2025, contributing approximately 41% of total revenue.

This leadership is driven by the region's well-established healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of digital pathology technologies, significant investments in artificial intelligence, and a progressive regulatory framework, particularly in the United States.

The region is home to a high concentration of leading AI pathology companies, including Tempus, Paige, PathAI, and Proscia, while continued regulatory momentum has supported market growth, with FDA clearances for AI-powered pathology solutions reaching ten in 2025 alongside updated guidance for AI-enabled medical devices.

North America also remains at the forefront of innovation in foundation-model development, highlighted by Tempus' acquisition of Paige to accelerate the creation of a large-scale oncology foundation model.

Broad implementation of AI solutions across hospitals and reference laboratories, coupled with strong precision oncology and companion diagnostics initiatives, further strengthens regional adoption.

Robust venture capital funding, strategic industry partnerships, seamless integration with electronic health records, a mature digital pathology ecosystem, and a well-defined regulatory landscape continue to reinforce North America's position as the global leader in the AI in Pathology market.

Europe

Europe represents a significant and technologically advanced regional market, with Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Spain serving as key contributors.

Market expansion is driven by well-established public healthcare systems, ongoing digital pathology initiatives across the region, and the implementation of the EU In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR), which strengthens clinical evidence requirements while validating the performance of AI-based solutions through IVDR certification.

The presence of prominent European innovators, such as Aiforia, Visiopharm, Mindpeak, and Tribun Health, further enhances the region's leadership in the market.

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-expanding region in the AI in Pathology market during the forecast period.

This strong growth is fueled by the region's increasing cancer incidence, a significant shortage of pathologists compared with its large population, rising healthcare expenditures, and the rapid adoption of digital healthcare technologies across countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia.

The limited availability of pathology specialists in densely populated nations has accelerated the adoption of AI-powered diagnostic tools and telepathology solutions to enhance diagnostic efficiency and expand access to pathology services.

In addition, emerging AI pathology companies across China, South Korea, and Taiwan are advancing computational pathology platforms, further strengthening the regional ecosystem.

Government-led digital health initiatives, broader implementation of precision oncology, and ongoing laboratory digital transformation are driving market adoption, while affordable locally developed AI solutions are improving accessibility.

Collectively, the region's high disease burden, workforce shortages, and accelerating digital transformation are expected to make Asia-Pacific the leading contributor to future growth in the AI in Pathology market.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the AI in pathology market, get a snapshot of the AI in Pathology Market Share

Recent Developmental Activities in the AI in Pathology Market

In August 2025, Tempus AI, Inc. completed the acquisition of Paige, merging Paige's 7 million digitized slides with Tempus' multiomic data with the stated goal of building the largest foundation model in oncology.

completed the acquisition of Paige, merging Paige's 7 million digitized slides with Tempus' multiomic data with the stated goal of building the largest foundation model in oncology. In August 2025, PathAI, Inc. (with Moffitt Cancer Center) announced a multi-year strategic partnership to implement the AISight Dx cloud-native digital pathology platform across Moffitt's pathology operations.

(with Moffitt Cancer Center) announced a multi-year strategic partnership to implement the AISight Dx cloud-native digital pathology platform across Moffitt's pathology operations. In July 2025, PathAI, Inc. introduced the Precision Pathology Network, a nationwide network of digital anatomic pathology laboratories supported by the AISight Image Management System and AI tools, including MET-Predict and the PLUTO foundation model.

What is the AI in Pathology?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in pathology refers to the use of machine learning and deep learning algorithms to analyze digital pathology images, laboratory data, and clinical information to assist pathologists with disease diagnosis and decision-making. By processing whole-slide images and identifying patterns that may be difficult for the human eye to detect consistently, AI can help detect abnormalities, classify tumors, quantify biomarkers, and predict disease outcomes with greater speed and precision. Rather than replacing pathologists, AI acts as a supportive tool that enhances diagnostic accuracy, reduces variability in interpretations, and improves workflow efficiency. Its applications are expanding across oncology, infectious diseases, and personalized medicine, making AI an increasingly important component of modern pathology practice.

AI in Pathology Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2023–2034 AI in Pathology Market CAGR ~25% AI in Pathology Market Size by 2034 USD 950 Million Key AI in Pathology Companies Tempus AI, Inc. (Paige), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., PathAI, Inc., Ibex Medical Analytics Ltd., Proscia Inc., Indica Labs, Inc., Aiforia Technologies Plc, Hologic, Inc., Visiopharm A/S, and others

AI in Pathology Market Assessment

AI in Pathology Market Segmentation AI in Pathology Market Segmentation By Offering: Software, Hardware, Services AI in Pathology Market Segmentation By Technology: Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Generative and Foundation Models, Others AI in Pathology Market Segmentation By Application: Disease Diagnosis and Prognosis, Drug Discovery and Development, Companion Diagnostics, Workflow and Quality Control, Others AI in Pathology Market Segmentation By End-Users: Hospitals and Reference Laboratories, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Research and Academic Institutes, Others AI in Pathology Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the AI in pathology market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ AI in Pathology Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 AI in Pathology Market Report Introduction 2 AI in Pathology Market Executive Summary 3 AI in Pathology Market Key Factors Analysis 4 Impact Analysis 5 Regulatory Analysis 6 AI in Pathology Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 AI in Pathology Market Assessment 8 Competitive Landscape 9 Startup Funding & Investment Trends 10 AI in Pathology Market Company and Product Profiles 11 KOL Views 12 Project Approach 13 About DelveInsight 14 Disclaimer & Contact Us

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