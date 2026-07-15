Hyperion DeFi Enters Agreement with Skew Technologies to Launch HIP-3 Perpetual Futures Market and Listing Service

Deployment of 500,000 HYPE Expands Client Service and Revenue Opportunities

Positions Company as Bonded-Capital Layer for Institutional HIP-3 Listing Service Offering

DALLAS, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperion DeFi, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPD) (“Hyperion DeFi” or the “Company”), today announced that it has entered into a HYPE Asset Use Service (“HAUS”) agreement with Skew Technologies, Inc. (“Skew”) to deploy 500,000 HYPE to support a new suite of institutional perpetual futures products on Hyperliquid’s HIP-3 permissionless markets.

This strategic agreement establishes a facility for Skew and other qualified partners to launch custom markets on Hyperliquid, expanding the Company’s differentiated revenue-generation strategies on its staked HYPE treasury assets. As part of the agreement, Hyperion DeFi will receive equity participation in Skew as well as a share of all listing service revenues, which include both scaling and fixed components independent of trading volumes.

“As we assessed opportunities in HIP-3, we continued to receive demand from various teams globally seeking to launch and distribute new markets using Hyperliquid’s infrastructure. We wanted to continue to complement our larger roadmap to develop a broad array of products and services optimized for institutional clients,” said Hyunsu Jung, Chief Executive Officer of Hyperion DeFi. “We are excited to support this unique facility where new institutional clients can focus entirely on their products and distribution, and Skew optimizes for market operations.”

“Skew is positioned to bring a new class of markets to Hyperliquid. We see a meaningful opportunity to expand what can be traded on-chain, both through markets launched ourselves and products developed with partners,” said David Gil, founder of Skew. “Support from Hyperion DeFi provides us with the infrastructure and long-term alignment to innovate, supporting new market categories and expanding the product surface of Hyperliquid.”

Founded by a team with deep expertise in financial markets and institutional trading, Skew is building the infrastructure to launch unique trading products and streamline access to the next generation of assets for traders, builders and institutions. Skew’s initial roadmap will focus on perpetual futures markets using HIP-3, with a development path to supporting outcome-based markets via HIP-4 as that infrastructure matures.

About the Hyperliquid Platform and the HYPE Token

Hyperliquid is a next-generation layer one blockchain optimized for high frequency, transparent trading. The blockchain includes fully on-chain perpetual futures and spot order books, with every order, cancel, trade, and liquidation occurring within 70 millisecond block times. It also hosts the HyperEVM, a general-purpose smart contract platform that supports permissionless decentralized financial applications akin to Ethereum.

HYPE is the native token of Hyperliquid. Staked HYPE provides utility for users via reduced trading fees and increased referral bonuses. As of June 2026, more than 45 million HYPE have been autonomously purchased and sequestered by the blockchain with the trading fees generated on the network’s central limit order books.

About Hyperion DeFi, Inc.

Hyperion DeFi, Inc. is the first U.S. publicly listed DeFi company building on Hyperliquid. The Company provides investors with streamlined access to the Hyperliquid ecosystem, one of the fastest growing, highest revenue-generating blockchains in the world. Shareholders benefit from compounding exposure to HYPE, both from its native staking yield and additional revenues generated from its unique on-chain utility.

For more information, please visit Hyperiondefi.com or follow @hyperiondefi on X.

About Skew Technologies

Skew is building the infrastructure for new market categories on Hyperliquid. The company develops and launches differentiated trading products directly, while also working with partners to bring new markets on-chain. Skew’s mission is to broaden what can be traded on Hyperliquid and make it easier for traders, builders, and institutions to access the next generation of on-chain markets.

Founded by a team with over across trading, market structure, and crypto infrastructure, the company develops and launches differentiated trading products directly while also working with partners to bring new markets on-chain.

For more information, please visit skew.trade or follow @skewtrade on X/Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements, our future activities or other future events or conditions, including the viability of, and risks associated with, our cryptocurrency treasury strategy, the growth and revenue potential of the Hyperliquid ecosystem and the growth prospects of the Company. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and in some cases are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in documents which we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and except as may be required under applicable securities laws, Hyperion DeFi does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.