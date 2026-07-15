Farm Progress Show announces free concert and drone light show featuring Jason Brown

BOONE, Iowa, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Farm Progress Show, in partnership with Van Wall Equipment, Titan/Goodyear and John Deere, will present an evening concert featuring Iowa country music recording artist Jason Brown, followed by a pyrotechnic drone light show by Sky Elements, on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026.

The concert and drone show are free to all Farm Progress Show ticket holders. General admission tickets will be available at a discounted rate of $15 plus fees through Aug. 28, after which full-price admission ($30 plus fees) will apply. Attendees must have a valid Farm Progress Show ticket to access the special evening event.





Event Details

When the show closes at 4 p.m., the evening celebration will begin with performances by local artists through early evening. Jason Brown will headline at approximately 7:30 p.m., followed by a spectacular drone light show featuring pyrotechnics at approximately 8:30 p.m., with timing dependent on daylight and sky conditions.

About the Drone Light Show

The pyrotechnic drone light show will be produced by Sky Elements, the largest drone light show provider in the United States. The Texas-based company has orchestrated some of the most impressive drone shows in the world for clients including MLB, Disney Studios, Marvel, the Seattle Seahawks and Coca-Cola.

The 12-minute show will combine opening and closing pyrotechnic bursts with a mesmerizing drone light display featuring agriculture-themed imagery, including tractors and combines.

About Jason Brown

Jason Brown was born three miles outside of Pella, Iowa, and raised working on his grandpa's farm, a background that profoundly influences his music today. His current album, "Drink It In," celebrates Midwest life with songs like "Water Tower" and "Chasing Down 17."

Brown has charted five songs on the Billboard and MediaBase Country Charts, including "Momma Was A Rebel" and "We're All In The Same Boat," and has shared the stage with country music stars including Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Alan Jackson, Rascal Flatts and Lee Brice. A veteran of the Midwest fair circuit, Brown has performed for hundreds of thousands of fans across the region.

Brown's performance will bring live country music back to the Farm Progress Show for the first time since Lee Brice headlined in 2021 and 2022.

About the Farm Progress Show

The Farm Progress Show, one of the largest outdoor agricultural events in the United States, takes place annually in Decatur, Illinois, and Boone, Iowa, on alternating years. This industry-leading exhibition attracts a wide audience of farmers and professionals from across the world. With hundreds of exhibitors showcasing the latest farming innovations, equipment and technology, the three-day event features dynamic field demonstrations and comprehensive educational opportunities for the global agricultural community. For more information, visit www.FarmProgressShow.com.

About Farm Progress

As part of Informa Markets, Farm Progress is the largest, most diversified agriculture information business in North America. Through a robust network of live events, digital products, data, marketing services, broadcasting and local and national publications, Farm Progress enables the nation's most economically significant farmers, growers and ranchers to connect and do business. It serves 80% of the 2 million farms and ranches in the U.S., and an estimated 85% of the nation's annual agricultural gross domestic product. Visit our website at www.FarmProgress.com.

Media Contacts:

Matt Jungmann

Sr. Director, National Events

309-371-6117

matt.jungmann@farmprogress.com



Matt Coniglio

Vice President, Sales

717-329-7742

matt.coniglio@farmprogress.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb5bcde9-fa0d-47ec-9420-176b1b93dcd9