Air Canada Elevates In-Flight Rest and Comfort with New Bedding and Amenities

Thoughtfully designed essentials across all cabins help customers arrive rested and refreshed on international flights

New bedding includes plush Signature Class duvets and six-foot blankets for customers in Premium Economy and Economy Class on international flights

Signature Class amenity kits feature high-performance hydration products from Sahajan, a Canadian, award-winning, female-founded skincare company

Reusable amenity kits developed with Canadian hospitality partner Hunter Amenities

MONTRÉAL, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada is introducing a new collection of premium bedding and thoughtfully designed amenities to elevate rest and comfort for customers on international flights.





Launching across all cabins beginning this month, the collection includes upgraded Signature Class duvets and pillows, generously sized blankets in Premium Economy and Economy Class, and new amenity kits developed in partnership with leading Canadian brands.

The collection represents the latest investment in Air Canada’s end-to-end Glowing Hearted experience, helping customers relax during their flight and arrive ready to make the most of their journey, whether they are travelling for business, reconnecting with family or beginning a long-awaited vacation.

“From the generously sized Premium Economy and Economy Class blanket that keeps you comfortable from shoulders to feet, to our new plush Signature Class duvets, every element introduced as part of this launch was thoughtfully chosen to help customers settle in, relax and rest throughout their journey,” said Jacqueline Harkness, Managing Director, Products & Services at Air Canada. “We’ve spent meaningful time with our customers, getting their perspective on what would make a flight more relaxing and restful. Then we went to work investing in high-quality products that deliver the very best that leading Canadian partners have to offer.”

Designed in Canada for Comfort Beyond the Flight

Air Canada partnered with leading Canadian hospitality partner Hunter Amenities to develop, manufacture and source the new amenity kits, combining comfort and functionality with thoughtful, reusable design.

“Working closely with Air Canada, we designed every component – from the drawstring bag to the eye mask and socks – to be used well beyond the flight, bringing added purpose to high-quality travel essentials for customers,” said John Hunter, Founder at Hunter Amenities.

Furthering its commitment to championing Canadian brands, Air Canada also partnered with Sahajan, an award-winning, female-founded skincare company.

New Signature Class amenity kits will feature Sahajan’s “Lip Karma,” a nourishing lip balm with castor and argan oils for lasting moisture, and “The Hand Remedy,” a rich, fast-absorbing cream that provides immediate relief and a non-greasy barrier for dry hands.

Both products are manufactured by Hunter Amenities at its facility in Burlington, Ontario.

“With cabin humidity often 10 to 20 per cent, air travel can quickly dehydrate the skin, especially the delicate skin on our hands and lips,” said Lisa Mattam, Founder and CEO of Sahajan. “We’re proud to partner with Air Canada to bring Sahajan’s blend of clinical science and time-tested Ayurvedic wisdom to their amenities program, sharing our natural wellness products with Air Canada’s customers on international routes”

New In-flight Comfort Essentials

Beginning in July, customers travelling on international flights can expect the following:

Economy and Premium Economy Bedding:

A new cozy blanket made from high-quality polar fleece.

Measuring six feet, the new generously sized blanket is designed to provide comfortable, full-body coverage for customers of all heights.

Premium Economy Amenity Kit:

A soft neoprene eye mask with a contoured nose bridge to improve comfort and block light.

High-quality 3M earplugs made from soft, hypoallergenic polyurethane foam with a noise reduction rating of 32 decibels.

Knitted cabin socks.

An antimicrobial bamboo toothbrush with Colgate toothpaste.

Air Canada Signature Class Bedding and Amenity Kit:

An upgraded, 145 gsm duvet designed to offering increased softness, warmth, and superior comfort.

A new pillow featuring a 16.5 oz AirFlow fill for optimized breathability and support.

Air Canada Signature Class Amenity Kit:

A best-in-class eye mask that is soft, weightless and adjustable, precision-shaped to completely block out light and maximize comfort.

Sahajan’s science-backed Lip Karma balm and The Hand Remedy cream for in-flight hydration.

High-quality 3M earplugs made from soft, hypoallergenic polyurethane foam with a noise reduction rating 32 decibels.

Quintessentially Canadian striped knitted cabin socks, made with 70 per cent cotton for warmth and comfort at high altitudes.

An antimicrobial bamboo toothbrush with Colgate toothpaste and dental floss.

The amenity kit is made in Canada and presented in a recycled cotton drawstring bag designed to be reused on future journeys.

Developed in close collaboration with Canadian partners, the bedding and amenity kit collection brings greater comfort, thoughtful functionality, and a distinctly Canadian touch to the international travel experience. For more information on Air Canada's new in-flight amenities and details by cabin, visit aircanada.com/ArriveRefreshed.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country’s flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada’s Aeroplan program is Canada’s premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world’s largest airline partner network of more than 50 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers a selection of vacation and Flight & Hotel packages, tours, cruises, car rentals, excursions, and a variety of activities and experiences. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada’s passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada’s climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada’s TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC).

Contacts: media@aircanada.ca

Hunter Amenities

Media Contact: Diana Wetherly

Diana@dwconsulting.ca

Sahajan

Media Contact: Camille Jalandoni

camille@luna-pr.com

Internet: aircanada.com/media

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