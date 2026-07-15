Space Environment Technologies and Envir Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Advance U.S.–Greek Collaboration on Environmental Characterization

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. and FOLEGANDROS, Greece, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Space Environment Technologies (“SET”), a U.S. developer of space weather and space physics models, instruments, and operational data products, and Envir E.E. (“Envir”), a Greek environmental studies and consulting firm, announced today that they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on July 13, 2026, establishing a framework for joint U.S.–Greek collaboration to better characterize environmental systems spanning near-Earth space, the atmosphere, and terrestrial and marine ecosystems that affect quality of life on Earth.

Under the MOU, SET and Envir intend to pursue joint scientific research on the coupling between space weather, atmospheric conditions, and terrestrial as well as marine environmental systems; exchange scientific and technical data and methodologies; jointly develop and submit research proposals to U.S., Greek, and European funding bodies, and pursue funding opportunities such as those offered through the European Space Agency and EU Horizon programs; collaborate on mission concepts, instrumentation, and measurement campaigns; and support reciprocal scientific and technical consulting, joint publications, and personnel exchanges.

The agreement builds on the two companies’ complementary strengths: SET’s work in radiation decision aids, atmospheric density and satellite-drag modeling, high-altitude UAV development, and space weather mitigation tools used by government agencies, academia, and commercial space missions; and Envir’s work in environmental impact assessment, ecological and ornithological studies, habitat monitoring, and terrestrial and marine environmental data collection across Greece and beyond.

“The space environment, the atmosphere, and Earth’s ecosystems are deeply interconnected, and understanding one requires understanding all of them,” said W. Kent Tobiska, President of SET. “This collaboration with Envir lets us bring space weather and atmospheric science together with terrestrial and marine environmental expertise, which strengthens both organizations’ ability to characterize the systems that ultimately affect quality of life on Earth.”

“Envir is proud to formalize this partnership with SET,” said Dimitris Voulgaris, Director of Envir. “Joining our environmental monitoring and assessment capabilities with SET’s space weather and atmospheric expertise opens new possibilities for joint research and funding opportunities that neither organization could pursue alone.”

About Space Environment Technologies

Space Environment Technologies (SET) develops leading space physics models, instruments, and operational data feeds that enable human progress into space, serving government agencies, academia, and commercial space missions worldwide. Learn more at https://spacewx.com.

About Envir

Envir E.E. is a Greek environmental studies and consulting firm providing environmental impact assessments, ecological and ornithological studies, habitat monitoring, and environmental data collection and analysis for terrestrial, marine, and renewable energy projects in Greece and abroad. Learn more at https://envir.gr.

Media Contacts

Space Environment Technologies Envir E.E.

Kathy Leroux, Media Relations Dimitris Voulgaris, Media Relations

contracts@spacewx.com info@envir.gr

207-451-3433 (+30) 210 440 4006







