Datadog Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ For Observability Platforms For Sixth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the leading AI-powered observability and security platform, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms, 2026. This is the sixth consecutive year Gartner has positioned Datadog as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant.

Datadog was positioned highest in Ability to Execute in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Observability Platforms.

"We believe being recognized as a Leader for the sixth consecutive year reflects the depth of investment Datadog has made in helping teams navigate the complexity of building AI- and LLM-powered applications,” said Yanbing Li, Chief Product Officer at Datadog. “Datadog invests more than $1 billion in R&D (non-GAAP) annually — from contributions to OpenTelemetry and OpenLineage to the capabilities we ship every day — because our customers need answers, not more complexity."

“Datadog gives our teams real-time visibility into how customers experience our products, allowing us to identify and resolve issues before they impact end users,” said Daniel Perschonok, VP of Cloud, Data, & Security Services at Experian Consumer Services. “When we launched our AI chatbot, EVA, LLM Observability provided immediate insight into model performance and customer interactions, helping us deliver a stable, high-quality AI experience from day one.”

Customer feedback is vital to Datadog’s product innovation. Below are some recent reviews of Datadog, a 2025 Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Observability Platforms, from the company’s profile on Gartner Peer Insights™:

“As an APM user, I have found Bits AI to be a significant improvement for troubleshooting and debugging,” said an IT associate at an IT services company . “In the past, effective debugging often required deep knowledge of the application and extensive experience investigating issues. Bits AI has made the process much easier by helping identify potential root causes and guiding the investigation more efficiently.”

“Datadog has been a game changer for us as we moved from a diversified set of products to a single unified platform for all of our observability needs,” said a software developer at a healthcare and biotech company . “We are better, faster and more aligned as a technology org throughout the entire development lifecycle and beyond.”

“Datadog has been a fantastic partner,” said a director of IT at a travel and hospitality company . “The product has become more useful every year and with the age of AI, we are seeing more useful features being introduced almost monthly. We also appreciate that the account team is very engaged with the enterprise and the product engineering team turns around feedback quickly.”

Datadog's unified observability and security platform breaks down organizational silos and enables IT operations, development, security, and business teams to collaborate more effectively and take action based on a single source of truth.

Bits Investigation autonomously investigates alerts, surfaces root cause, and recommends and takes action across systems, accelerating incident response and reducing outages.

autonomously investigates alerts, surfaces root cause, and recommends and takes action across systems, accelerating incident response and reducing outages. Agent Observability provides visibility into the performance, quality, security, and cost of AI agents and LLM apps, enabling safe and scalable adoption of AI-native workloads.

provides visibility into the performance, quality, security, and cost of AI agents and LLM apps, enabling safe and scalable adoption of AI-native workloads. End-to-end APM reduces mean time to resolution by connecting mobile and browser apps with backend services, providing deep visibility into every user action, line of code, and database query.

reduces mean time to resolution by connecting mobile and browser apps with backend services, providing deep visibility into every user action, line of code, and database query. Digital Experience Monitoring gives organizations complete visibility into how customers experience their mobile and web digital products and uniquely ties those experiences to backend systems and business outcomes.

The full report is now available for download here: https://www.datadoghq.com/resources/gartner-magic-quadrant-observability-platforms-2026/ .

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms, Padraig Byrne, Martin Caren, D.B. Cummings, Neil Young, 13 July 2026



Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Datadog.

GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About Datadog

Datadog is the leading observability and security platform for the AI era, providing businesses with unified visibility across the technology stack to manage complexity at scale. It brings applications, infrastructure, data, models, and security into one place, using AI to detect and resolve issues before they impact customers. Trusted globally by Fortune 500 companies and high-growth AI leaders, Datadog enables businesses to move faster with clarity and confidence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended including statements on the benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 18, 2026, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.