VantageRoad Partners Launches New Executive Partnership Model to Help Companies Earn Permission to Grow

New York, NY, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, NY — July 15, 2026 — VantageRoad Partners today announced its official launch, introducing an executive partnership firm built to address three increasingly urgent challenges facing leadership teams: the growing need for executive capacity, the rising importance of stakeholder trust and permission to grow, and the widening gap between strategy development and successful execution.

Across industries, leaders face a growing gap between what organizations intend to achieve and what they can successfully execute. Major investments and growth initiatives increasingly stall when leadership teams fail to continually align internal decision-making with external realities, creating friction with communities, heightened scrutiny from regulators and policymakers, mixed signals for employees and customers, and uncertainty among investors. Success depends on trust, alignment and the support of the stakeholders who ultimately determine whether initiatives move forward.

VantageRoad Partners was founded by experienced executives who have led and advised organizations through growth, transformation, stakeholder challenges and strategic change. The firm partners with leadership teams to identify execution gaps, align decision-makers around a shared operating agenda, assess the external conditions shaping business outcomes, and provide the executive capacity needed to move priorities forward. Its executive partnership model combines senior cross-functional leadership experience with proprietary systems, specialized technologies and a network of advisors and solution partners.

Key principals of VantageRoad Partners include Courtney Geduldig, Co-Founder and Managing Partner; Komal Jain, Co-Founder, Partner and General Counsel; Charles Fields, Co-Founder, Partner and Chief Operating Officer; and Gordon Price Locke, Co-Founder, Partner and Chief Marketing Officer.

Jason Downie, CEO of Public Relay and a former Google executive and Bain & Company consultant, said the VantageRoad Partners approach reflects a growing need for organizations to identify and address execution challenges before they become business risks.

“I've built my career on the idea that the companies that win turn data into decisions fastest — the cost of waiting is always higher than people think,” said Downie. “VantageRoad Partners applies that same urgency to organizational alignment and systems thinking. Instead of discovering misalignment after it's cost you a deal, a customer, or a key hire, leaders get a clear, board-ready diagnosis upfront. That's not a nice-to-have. That's risk management.”

“We’ve sat in our clients seats and know they don’t need more recommendations in presentations or playbooks, or to be told to undo what the last consultant recommended two years ago,” said Courtney Geduldig. "They need experienced partners who can connect the dots across the organization, recognize where alignment is breaking down and help leadership teams with execution and earning the permission required to grow.”

VantageRoad Partners’ work is supported by a suite of proprietary methodologies and frameworks, including the VR Alignment System(sm), VR Community Engine(sm), VantageRoad Alignment Diagnostic (sm) and the Brand Context Model(sm).

“We have brought together diverse streams of expertise, technologies and methodologies because today’s most important business challenges don't fit neatly into a single function or discipline” said Gordon Locke.

About VantageRoad Partners

https://vantageroadpartners.com

VantageRoad Partners helps companies and their leaders with capacity and specialized knowledge to bridge vision and execution, aligning internal and external realities to earn permission to grow. The firm’s new, proprietary frameworks, advisory council and partnership network help bring the new high stakes of growth, reputation, trust, positioning, policy and regulatory complexities together for results.

Media Inquiries: Monty Hagler

monty@rlfcommunications.com / 336 314 3149

Attachment