CARE Down Syndrome Now Offers Continuing Education Credit for Nurses

Washington D.C., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) is proud to announce that nurses can now earn up to 6.25 free American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) contact hours as part of their continuing education through CARE Down Syndrome. NDSS’ online clinical education initiative, CARE Down Syndrome, equips clinicians with the knowledge and tools needed to improve healthcare for adults with Down syndrome.

Accredited through the Golisano Institute for Developmental Disability Nursing at St. John Fisher University, the addition of ANCC contact hours expands CARE Down Syndrome’s continuing education offerings to both physician and nursing audiences. The initiative already offers Continuing Medical Education (CME) credit through Penn State College of Medicine.

"This milestone reflects the ongoing commitment at NDSS to equip healthcare professionals with the knowledge and resources they need to provide exceptional care for adults with Down syndrome," said Kandi Pickard, NDSS CEO. "By expanding continuing education credit options, we're making it easier for nurses to access trusted, evidence-based learning while reinforcing the importance of specialized, person-centered care.”

"At the Golisano Institute for Developmental Disability Nursing, we know that improving health outcomes for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities starts with equipping nurses and other clinicians with the knowledge and skills they need to provide exceptional care. Our partnership with the National Down Syndrome Society reflects a shared commitment to expanding access to evidence-based education and advancing person-centered care,” said Dr. Holly Brown, Executive Director, Golisano Institute for Developmental Disability Nursing. “Supporting CARE Down Syndrome aligns with our mission to educate nurses, strengthen the healthcare workforce, and advance health equity for people with Down syndrome and other intellectual and developmental disabilities nationwide."

CARE Down Syndrome was developed in collaboration with clinicians, researchers, and self-advocates to address gaps in medical education related specifically to the care of adults with Down syndrome. Through CARE Down Syndrome, nurses can expand their clinical knowledge in areas such as common medical conditions and comorbidities in adulthood, best practices for assessment and ongoing care, strategies for effective communication and care coordination, and approaches to addressing health disparities and improving access to appropriate services. The educational content emphasizes respectful, individualized care that supports improved health outcomes and quality of life for adults with Down syndrome.

For more information, visit www.CAREDS.org.

About NDSS

The National Down Syndrome Society’s (NDSS) mission is to create a world where individuals with Down syndrome thrive. NDSS advances this mission through its core pillars of Resources & Support, Research, Advocacy & Policy, and Community Engagement. NDSS founded the National Buddy Walk® Program in 1995 and hosts community engagement events throughout the country, including the New York City Buddy Walk® and Times Square Video, the NDSS Adult Summit, and the Down Syndrome Advocacy Conference. Visit www.ndss.org to learn more.

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