Visa Lighting Expands Symmetry® Family with New 3-Foot Models & More Options for 2- and 4-Foot Models

Glendale, WI, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visa Lighting, a trusted manufacturer of high-performance luminaires for more than six decades, has expanded its Symmetry® family of luminaires with the addition of new 3-foot round ceiling fixtures for healthcare and behavioral health applications. The company has also added RGB, DALI control interface, and remote driver options to its existing 2-foot and 4-foot Symmetry models, broadening the family's capabilities across patient care and commercial environments.

Originally introduced in 2016, the Symmetry 4-foot Overbed Luminaire received a Nightingale Gold Award for its innovative approach to patient room lighting. The Symmetry’s patented concave dome creates a softly illuminated ceiling plane that delivers comfortable illumination and its enduring round design still compliments contemporary healthcare and commercial architecture.

The new 3-foot models extend the Symmetry design language to additional healthcare and commercial spaces including offices and other contemporary buildings. The family of three models enable architects and designers to specify a consistent ceiling fixture aesthetic throughout patient rooms, treatment areas, corridors, common areas, waiting spaces, and behavioral health environments.

The expansion also adds new lighting capabilities to the entire Symmetry family. An optional RGB light source provides dynamic color for pediatric facilities, behavioral health settings, and other environments where color can contribute to wayfinding, patient engagement, or provide color-matching branding. An optional DALI (Digital Addressable Lighting Interface) control interface is provides the capability to provide a smart, two-way digital communication protocol that allows individual addressing, monitoring, and dimming of lighting fixtures. A new remote driver option allows the driver to be mounted outside of the patient room for overbed models, or for general use models, non-public areas of the building for easy maintenance access.

"The Symmetry family has become a trusted solution for healthcare environments by combining visual comfort with a distinctive architectural presence," said Hans Nielsen, Senior Designer & Product Strategist at Visa Lighting. "By introducing a new 3-foot size and expanding available options, we're giving designers additional flexibility to create cohesive lighting solutions that address the evolving needs of healthcare and behavioral health facilities."

The expanded Symmetry family is available now through Visa Lighting's network of sales representatives. For more information about Symmetry and Visa Lighting’s complete architectural, healthcare, and behavioral health lighting portfolio, visit www.visalighting.com

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About Visa Lighting:

Visa Lighting is a leading brand in performance lighting for commercial, educational, hospitality, healthcare, and behavioral health facilities. All of our innovative, high-quality products including luminaires, mirrors, and controls are designed, engineered, manufactured, and assembled at our headquarters in Milwaukee, WI. We provide tangible value in our products to the customer, support continual improvement opportunities for our workforce and demonstrate commitment to community measured by our stewardship of the environment and promotion of social responsibility. Our philosophy of employee empowerment enables us to be considered as a great place to work as defined by our employees.

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