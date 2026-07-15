Webair AI Turns Business Knowledge Into a Private Company Brain You Can Text

NEW YORK, NY, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webair AI, a New York–based artificial intelligence and business productivity software company, today announced the launch of its private "Company Brain," a unified AI assistant that can be reached by texting from an iPhone or using the Webair AI web platform. The company built the product to address a growing frustration: as artificial intelligence has become more capable, it has also become harder to manage.

Many users now juggle multiple AI subscriptions, switch between competing apps, and try to remember which system handles which task. Webair AI was created to remove that friction. Rather than asking people to learn more software, the platform delivers one private Company Brain that understands their work, remembers their business, and helps them take action from a single text thread.

"People do not want more dashboards, more logins, or more tools to manage," said Michael Orza, Chief Executive Officer of Webair AI. "They want help. We built Webair AI so that using advanced artificial intelligence feels as natural as sending a text message to a friend”

One assistant, many capabilities

Through Webair AI, users can text their Company Brain over iMessage to ask questions about their business, documents, and daily work. They can upload company knowledge - files, SOPs, PDFs, and website content - then search and summarize it without digging through folders or switching between apps. The platform also delivers AI-powered Morning Briefings that pull together important emails, calendar events, reminders, and updates, and it connects to everyday tools such as Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive, Outlook, Hubspot and many more.

The result is a single, conversational experience - users ask in plain language, and Webair AI brings back the answer.

Powered by Cortyx

At the core of the platform is Cortyx™, Webair AI's patent pending routing and memory engine. Because different AI models are better at different tasks, Cortyx automatically sends each request to the best available model - users ask once and never have to choose. It also keeps a user's knowledge in distinct layers (business, personal, and operational) and acts as a privacy layer to the model providers, passing along only the limited context a task requires rather than exposing a user's full Knowledge Hub, memory, or identity.

That layering is the difference-maker: it lets Webair AI sound like the person using it without letting personal preferences bleed into the facts of a business deliverable. Take the request, "Draft an estimate for the Riverside project and email Lisa." Cortyx pulls the scope, comparable past jobs, and pricing model from business memory; the user's email tone from personal memory; and the estimate template and approval rule from operational memory. The result is a $12,400 estimate with a full breakdown and a cover email to Lisa in the user's own voice - held for approval before it sends. The numbers stay grounded in the business; the message still sounds authentically like the person who sent it.

Privacy by design

Privacy sits at the center of the product. As AI becomes more connected to people's emails, calendars, documents, and conversations, Webair AI is built to keep that information private, protected, and under the user's control.

"Trust is not a feature you add later," Orza said. "Our customers are uploading real business knowledge and personal information. They deserve a system designed from the start to protect it, not exploit it."

Built for the way people actually work

Webair AI is designed for business owners, operators, consultants, agencies, service professionals, teams, and everyday users who want the benefits of artificial intelligence without the complexity. The company's view is that the next stage of AI adoption will be defined not by the most complicated technology, but by the simplest and most trusted experience.

Industry research continues to show rapid AI adoption across businesses, even as many organizations remain early in turning that technology into daily value. Webair AI aims to close that gap by fitting into existing workflows - email, calendar, documents, and messaging - rather than asking people to adopt yet another standalone tool.

"The future of AI is not more apps," Orza added. "It is one private system that understands your work and helps you act on it. That is what we are building."

Availability

Webair AI is available now. You can visit https://webair.ai to start a seven-day free trial or book a demo and explore the company's resources at https://www.webair.ai/knowledge-hub.

About Webair AI

Webair AI is a New York–based artificial intelligence and business productivity company on a mission to make AI something people can simply use rather than something they have to learn. Its private Company Brain gives individuals and businesses a single, secure assistant they can text from an iPhone or access on the web. Learn more at https://webair.ai.