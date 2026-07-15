Deadline Alert: Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming August 3, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Badger Meter, Inc. (“Badger Meter” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BMI) common stock between April 18, 2024 and April 16, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR BADGER METER INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On July 22, 2025, Badger Meter released its second quarter 2025 financial results, reporting below-consensus earnings, revenue growth decline, and margin deterioration. The Company also expected that “absolute sales [would] decline sequentially in the third quarter of 2025.”

On this news, Badger Meter’s stock price fell $40.42, or 16.5%, to close at $204.80 per share on July 22, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on January 28, 2026, Badger Meter released its fourth quarter 2025 financial results, revealing missed revenue expectations and a “6% sequential decline in utility water sales” due to “previously communicated project pacing effects.”

On this news, Badger Meter’s stock price fell $18.09, or 11%, to close at $146.32 per share on January 28, 2026.

Then, on April 17, 2026, Badger Meter released its first quarter 2026 results, disclosing that total sales were “9% lower than the prior year,” “[u]tility water sales declined 10% year-over-year,” “[o]perating earnings of $35.2 million, with an operating margin of 17.4%, compared to operating earnings of $49.4 million and an operating margin of 22.2% in the prior year,” and “[d]iluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93, down from $1.30 in the first quarter of 2025.” The Company cited “project timing” and “softer short-cycle municipal customer ordering.”

On this news, Badger Meter’s stock price fell $36.75, or 24.1%, to close at $115.54 per share on April 17, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Badger Meter’s financial results during the Class Period were at least partially attributable to the Company’s practice of pulling-forward customer orders to recognize revenue early, which concealed weakening demand and deteriorating near-term order trends; (2) this practice also depleted revenue otherwise available for future periods, ultimately causing the disappointing financial results the Company later reported; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Badger Meter common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than August 3, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.