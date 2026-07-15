At 68, Nutrition World Founder Edward Jones Returns to the Bodybuilding Stage and Challenges Assumptions About Aging

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutrition World founder Edward Jones , 68, returned to the bodybuilding stage at the Chattanooga Fitness Expo after overcoming years of chronic pain that once left him dependent on a cane and walker. Following double hip replacement surgery at age 63, Jones transformed his own health and recommitted to the mission that inspired him to found Nutrition World in 1979: helping people take control of their health through natural solutions. Today, the independent nutrition retailer extends that mission far beyond its store shelves by providing high-quality supplements, wellness services, and free educational resources, including e-books, blogs and podcasts, that empower people to live healthier, more active lives.





“Too often, we watch our loved ones decline as they get older and accept it as a normal part of aging,” said Jones. “Many lose the ability to do the things that once brought them joy, purpose and independence. I became more intentional about my health because I want to stay active, be present for my grandchildren, and fully enjoy the years ahead.”

Jones credits his transformation to three priorities: optimizing sleep, identifying foods he believes contributed to years of chronic pain, and using artificial intelligence (AI) as a personalized health coach and accountability partner.

His day begins at 2:32 a.m. with violin practice, meditation and a three-hour workout before heading to Nutrition World. His disciplined routine continues into the evening, where he prioritizes seven hours of sleep and practices habits he believes improve recovery, including limiting blue light exposure, mouth taping to encourage nasal breathing and taking GABA to quiet what he calls “cognitive popcorn.” Jones considers quality sleep one of the most important parts of his training, supporting recovery, muscle preservation, and overall performance.





Jones also eliminated several foods commonly viewed as healthy—including almonds, spinach, nut butters, beets and raspberries—because he believes their high oxalate content contributed to his chronic joint pain.

“After removing high-oxalate foods from my diet, the pain that had limited me for years disappeared, and I was able to return to bodybuilding,” said Jones, who recently competed in his fourth bodybuilding competition. “ Adding AI as an accountability partner this year helped me stay consistent, make better daily decisions and keep moving toward my goals.”

Each day, Jones uploaded his meals, workouts, nutrient intake and physique photos into ChatGPT to analyze his progress and refine his nutrition and training plan. To support his bodybuilding regimen, Jones also followed a daily supplement regimen:

Ancient Nutrition Whey Protein: Providing 23 grams of grass-fed protein to help support muscle maintenance and recovery.

Providing 23 grams of grass-fed protein to help support muscle maintenance and recovery. Nutrabio Creatine Monohydrate: A micronized creatine supplement to help replenish energy stores during intense exercise, while supporting strength, power, and muscle performance.

A micronized creatine supplement to help replenish energy stores during intense exercise, while supporting strength, power, and muscle performance. Transparent Labs IntraEAA: Delivering essential amino acids and electrolytes to support hydration, recovery and nutrient replenishment during training.





While training for the bodybuilding competition, Jones reduced his body fat from 13.2% to 8.3%, losing 7 pounds of fat while preserving his muscle mass. His journey has attracted more than 95,000 followers on TikTok , where his practical approach to healthy aging resonates with all ages, particularly Gen Z. Jones has shared his approach to healthy aging in interviews with FOX , PBS , and ANF’s “ATL Live ,” helping introduce the concept of extending one's “peakspan” to a broader audience.





“Standing on a bodybuilding stage at 68 is proof that your best years do not have to be behind you,” said Jones. “This experience humbled me. After decades of helping others improve their health, I had to turn that same commitment inward and rebuild my own. Health is a lifelong journey, and there is always more to learn, discover and share with others.”

Jones, the second-oldest competitor in the event, placed first in Classic Physique in the men's 55-and-older division at the Chattanooga Fitness Expo, demonstrating that strength, resilience, and peak performance can continue at any age. To follow Jones' health journey, visit https://www.theholisticnavigator.com and explore Nutrition World at https://nutritionw.com .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d93400e8-2285-4f40-9eea-b244397b8039

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08a876ca-7595-4a5c-9044-c560bbdf39fd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca219d42-eca6-42ae-bccd-8517e4b0a90a

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ce3541b-bf19-40e1-b3f5-27cae82b0988