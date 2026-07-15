Rainwater Drake Dental Announces Name Change From Hawkins Rainwater Dental Group

Little Rock, AR, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rainwater Drake Dental, a West Little Rock dental practice formerly known as Hawkins Rainwater Dental Group, has announced its updated name. The practice will continue operating from the same location with its current doctor team, care approach, and range of dental services.

Dr's David Rainwater & Michael Drake

Located at 12921 Cantrell Road, Suite 301, near Sam Peck Road and Cantrell Road, Rainwater Drake Dental provides preventive, family, restorative, cosmetic, implant, emergency, and full arch rehabilitation dentistry. The practice is led by Dr. David Rainwater, Dr. Michael Drake, and Dr. Sukhmani Scott.

A New Name for an Established Little Rock Practice

The updated name reflects the practice’s current leadership while carrying forward more than 30 years of dental care in the Little Rock community.

Patients will continue to see the same doctors and team members at the same West Little Rock office. Existing appointments, patient records, and treatment plans will remain in place.

“The updated name gives the practice a clearer identity while preserving the relationships, standards, and personal care patients have trusted for years,” said Dr. David Rainwater. “The goal remains to help each patient understand their dental health, review their treatment options, and make informed decisions about their care.”

The practice’s approach emphasizes long-term patient relationships, clear treatment planning, and coordinated care. Patients can receive routine preventive services as well as advanced restorative, cosmetic, and implant treatments from a single dental team.

Three Doctors With Complementary Areas of Focus

Dr. Rainwater is a Little Rock native who has been part of the practice since 2013. He earned his dental degree with honors and has completed advanced training in complex restorative & cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, and full-arch rehabilitation. His clinical focus includes restoring dental function, improving long-term oral health, and helping patients with extensive or complex treatment needs.

Dr. Drake is also a Little Rock native and has completed extensive continuing education in occlusion, implant dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and full arch rehabilitation. His areas of focus include dental implants, veneers, clear aligner treatment, smile design, and comprehensive restorative care. He also provides professional education on full-arch rehabilitation techniques.

Dr. Scott completed a hospital-based general practice residency after earning her dental degree. She provides preventive, restorative and family dental care for patients of all ages and has completed additional certification in cosmetic and therapeutic facial injectable services. Her approach emphasizes prevention, patient education, and helping patients feel comfortable throughout treatment.

“The practice is designed to help patients understand their options, feel comfortable with each step, and receive coordinated care based on their health, function, and smile goals,” said Dr. Michael Drake. “Providing a broad range of services in one office can also make treatment more convenient for patients and families.”

Comprehensive Dental Care in One Location

Rainwater Drake Dental provides a range of services for children, adults and older patients, including:

Routine dental exams and professional cleanings

Preventive and family dentistry

Tooth-colored fillings, crowns and bridges

Cosmetic dentistry and veneers

Dental implants

Full arch rehabilitation

Clear aligner treatment

Emergency dental appointments

Cosmetic and therapeutic facial injectable services

Digital X-rays and 3D dental imaging

Digital intraoral scanning

Nitrous oxide and oral sedation

Emergency appointments are available for new and existing patients, subject to scheduling availability.

The practice’s technology includes digital imaging and scanning systems that assist with diagnosis, treatment planning, and patient education. These tools allow the doctors to evaluate dental structures, explain findings, and plan restorative, cosmetic, and implant treatment.

Continuing a Long-Term Commitment to Little Rock

Rainwater Drake Dental’s doctors live and work in the Little Rock area and participate in community dental care initiatives. Their volunteer work has included providing dental services to underserved residents and supporting local programs that improve access to oral healthcare.

The practice will continue serving patients from Little Rock and surrounding communities from its Cantrell Road location.

The office is open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

New patient forms and additional information about the practice are available at rainwaterdrake.com. Patients may request an appointment online or call (501) 224-5511.













Dr's David Rainwater & Michael Drake Logo



















About Rainwater Drake Dental

Rainwater Drake Dental is a comprehensive dental practice located at 12921 Cantrell Road, Suite 301, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Formerly known as Hawkins Rainwater Dental Group, the practice has served the Little Rock community for more than 30 years and provides preventive, family, restorative, cosmetic, implant, emergency, and full arch rehabilitation dentistry. Additional information is available at rainwaterdrake.com.

Media Contact

Dr. David Rainwater & Dr. Michael Drake

Partners

Rainwater Drake Dental

12921 Cantrell Road, Suite 301

Little Rock, AR 72223

rainwaterdrake240@gmail.com

(501) 224-5511

rainwaterdrake.com