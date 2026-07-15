RAPIDÈ Launches Singapore's First Clinician-Led Recovery Atelier, Setting a New Benchmark for Recovery, Movement and Healthy Ageing





SINGAPORE, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPIDÈ today announced the official launch of Singapore's first clinician-led Recovery Atelier, introducing an integrated model that combines physiotherapy, movement science and advanced recovery technologies to help individuals recover better, move with confidence and maintain long-term vitality. Founded by Senior Principal Physiotherapist John Abraham together with Dr. Gowreeson Thevendran, Orthopaedic Specialist, RAPIDÈ represents a new approach to proactive healthcare where recovery is no longer viewed as an afterthought but as the foundation of lifelong performance.

A New Philosophy of Recovery

Unlike conventional gyms, spas or wellness lounges, RAPIDÈ is built around a simple belief: recovery should be guided, integrated and clinically meaningful. Every programme is personalised using clinical assessment, movement quality and long-term health goals, allowing individuals to recover better, move better and sustain performance throughout life.





Founder Quote

"For more than 25 years, I have treated people after pain and injury. What became increasingly clear is that the future of healthcare is not only about helping people recover after something goes wrong, but helping them preserve their health before it is lost. RAPIDÈ was created to bring that philosophy to life."

— John Abraham, Founder & CEO, Rapid Group

Why RAPIDÈ Matters

Singapore is entering a new era of ageing, with preventive healthcare becoming increasingly important. RAPIDÈ addresses this need by helping individuals preserve strength, mobility, resilience and independence before physical decline occurs.

Integrated Ecosystem

RAPIDÈ integrates Physiotherapy, Clinical Pilates, Performance Training, Finnish Contrast Therapy, Cold Plunge Therapy, Whole-body Cryotherapy, Clinically graded Red Light Therapy, Sports Massage and Recovery Coaching into one coordinated ecosystem.

Medical Perspective

"Medicine is evolving beyond treating disease. The next chapter is preserving function, mobility and independence. Recovery should be structured, personalised and integrated into everyday life, enabling people to continue performing at their best for decades."

— Dr. Gowreeson Thevendran, Orthopaedic Specialist

Looking Ahead

RAPIDÈ aims to become one of Asia's leading recovery and performance destinations by integrating clinical expertise, advanced recovery technologies and personalised health programmes into a single ecosystem focused on lifelong vitality.

About RAPIDÈ

RAPIDÈ is Singapore's first clinician-led Recovery Atelier, developed by Rapid Group to integrate physiotherapy, movement science, performance training and advanced recovery technologies into one coordinated ecosystem. Located at 22 Martin Road, Level 5, Singapore 239058, RAPIDÈ delivers personalised recovery programmes designed to optimise movement, resilience and long-term health through evidence-informed care.

Performance Begins with Recovery.

Website: https://rapidphysiocare.com/

Media Contact:

RAPIDÈ RECOVERY ATELIER

John Abraham

John@rapidphysiocare.com

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