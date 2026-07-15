PNR ALERT: Pentair Investigated for Securities Fraud Violations by Block & Leviton

BOSTON, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Pentair (NYSE: PNR) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Pentair investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/pnr.

What is this all about?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether Pentair plc and certain of its executives violated federal securities laws in connection with what the company told investors about the health of inventory in its Pool channel. On April 28, 2026, Pentair guided to roughly 1% second-quarter sales growth and 2–4% full-year growth, and management told investors it had evaluated a range of Pool revenue scenarios and reflected the expected sell-in pressure in that guidance. Then, after the market closed on July 14, 2026, Pentair pre-announced that preliminary second-quarter sales would be approximately $930 million — down about 17% year-over-year — and slashed its full-year outlook, attributing the shortfall to Pool channel inventory destocking that was "more pronounced" than previously estimated and that it estimated would cut full-year Pool sales by roughly $250 million. The company also disclosed that its chief financial officer had departed on July 10, 2026, just days before the warning, with the former CFO returning on an interim basis. Pentair shares fell sharply on the news.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Pentair common stock and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at shareholders@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about Pentair, you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at whistleblowers@blockleviton.com or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, call (888) 256-2510 or email shareholders@blockleviton.com with any questions.

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CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (888) 256-2510

Email: shareholders@blockleviton.com