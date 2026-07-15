9thCO Transforms DNRS Digital Experience with Composable Architecture Migration

TORONTO, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital agency 9thCO has announced the successful launch of a major digital transformation for DNRS (Dynamic Neural Retraining System), a renowned brain retraining program. In a comprehensive overhaul of its legacy digital ecosystem, 9thCO has migrated DNRS from a fragmented WordPress Multisite with WooCommerce setup into a highly unified, modern, and composable architecture.

The launch represents many months of meticulous planning, rigorous quality assurance, and deep engineering collaboration to turn a highly complex network of siloed tools into a seamless, high-performance user experience.

The Challenge: Limitations of a Siloed Legacy System

Previously, the DNRS platform operated on a WordPress Multisite architecture that split its marketing/e-commerce presence and its paid e-learning platform. This created significant friction for both users and administrators:

Siloed User Management: Users had to maintain entirely separate logins for the store and the learning platform.

Users had to maintain entirely separate logins for the store and the learning platform. Fragmented Ecosystem: Crucial business tools - including Ontraport CRM, Acuity Scheduling, and affiliate management tools - operated in isolation, often resulting in data entropy.

Crucial business tools - including Ontraport CRM, Acuity Scheduling, and affiliate management tools - operated in isolation, often resulting in data entropy. Disrupted User Journeys: Customers were frequently redirected away from the main website to third-party services to complete basic actions such as booking sessions.





The Solution: Composable Architecture

To future-proof the business and elevate the user experience, 9thCO decoupled the frontend from the backend, orchestrating a best-of-breed composable tech stack where every system communicates seamlessly:

Content Management: Storyblok now serves as the headless CMS, providing robust content delivery for dynamic, content-led commerce.

now serves as the headless CMS, providing robust content delivery for dynamic, content-led commerce. E-Learning Platform: WordPress was reimagined and optimized solely to handle the specialized e-learning environment.

was reimagined and optimized solely to handle the specialized e-learning environment. Centralized Identity & CRM: Ontraport acts as the single source of truth, powering Centralized User Account Management. It handles unified dashboards, seamless Single Sign-On (SSO) into the learning platform, purchase histories, and real-time learning records.

acts as the single source of truth, powering Centralized User Account Management. It handles unified dashboards, seamless Single Sign-On (SSO) into the learning platform, purchase histories, and real-time learning records. E-Commerce: Shopify manages the secure checkout and backend order management.

manages the secure checkout and backend order management. Affiliate Management: UpPromote integrates directly as a Shopify plugin to handle affiliate tracking and streamlined payouts.

integrates directly as a Shopify plugin to handle affiliate tracking and streamlined payouts. Integrated Scheduling: Acuity Scheduling APIs pull counselor schedules directly into the marketing site, allowing users to view real-time availability and select their preferred counselor before booking—eliminating external redirects.





Behind the Scenes: Rigorous QA and "Blood, Sweat, and Tears"

Building a robust ecosystem of this scale required more than just writing code. The engineering and QA teams at 9thCO instituted an exhaustive, multi-layered "double and triple-check" testing protocol before launch. Because the migration involved live user accounts, sensitive learning records, and ongoing financial transactions, ensuring zero data loss and a flawless transition was paramount.

"This wasn't just a routine website redesign; it was a complete rewiring of a complex digital business," said Justin Cook, President at 9thCO. "A tremendous amount of architectural planning, dedication, and meticulous development and QA went into making sure this modern architecture works flawlessly. We are incredibly proud to deliver a platform that fundamentally changes how DNRS operates and scales."

“Since 2008, our mission has remained the same: to help people understand that the brain can change, and that healing is possible,” said Annie Hopper, founder and CEO of DNRS. “Whether they’re discovering DNRS for the first time or returning to deepen their practice, I hope this new experience helps people find the knowledge, confidence, and encouragement needed to support the healing journey. This new website truly reflects our mission in a way that is more accessible, more supportive, and more connected to where people are today.”

The new headless architecture positions DNRS to enjoy global scalability, nearly-instantaneous page load speeds, superior security, and the flexibility to swap or scale individual tech components without disrupting the broader business infrastructure.

About 9thCO

9thCO is a full-service digital agency specializing in complex website and application development, headless architecture, and data-driven marketing strategies. By combining technical excellence with creative problem-solving, 9thCO helps brands modernize their digital infrastructure to drive growth and efficiency.

About DNRS

DNRS (Dynamic Neural Retraining System) is a neuroplasticity-based program designed to regulate the nervous system and help individuals recover from chronic complex illnesses and limbic system impairment.

9thCO Inc.

info@9thco.com

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