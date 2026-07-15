Legal Decoder Launches Aperture, Bringing Conversational Analysis to Legal Billing Intelligence

Falls Church, VA, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legal Decoder today announced the launch of Aperture by Legal Decoder, a natural language interface that allows users to query legal billing and spend data. The platform is built on a proprietary analytics engine that has been validated in federal court proceedings and applied to tens of billions in legal fees, giving in-house teams and law firms conversational access to structured billing intelligence. The launch comes as the legal industry seeks faster ways to turn growing invoice datasets into operational decisions.

Legal Spend Analytics That Go Beyond UTBMS Codes

As conversational AI reshapes the legal technology ecosystem, organizations are placing greater emphasis on transparency, governance, and trust. Aperture extends Legal Decoder’s proven analytics foundation with a natural language interface, enabling users to interrogate legal invoice data conversationally while grounding every response in structured analytics and auditable results.

While the legal industry has historically relied on UTBMS codes to classify billing activity, Aperture provides a more granular and actionable analytical view. Built on more than a decade of legal billing research and domain expertise, Legal Decoder's analytics engine uses 45 proprietary analytics flags to create a structured analytical foundation that general-purpose AI alone cannot replicate. These analytics enable Aperture to move beyond invoice summaries, delivering insights into staffing, task execution, workflow efficiency, and whether legal work is aligned with the complexity of the matter.

“Generative AI has made it easier to ask questions of data, but in the legal sphere, the quality of the answer matters just as much as the ease of asking the question,” said David Solomon, CEO of Legal Decoder. “Our goal with Aperture is to give legal professionals the speed and simplicity of natural language without asking them to compromise on transparency or confidence in results.”

AI Data Security for Legal Teams: How Aperture Protects Client Information

As legal teams expand their use of AI in legal workflows, concerns around data security continue to grow. To protect sensitive information before any data is processed, Legal Decoder applies pre-LLM tokenization, replacing all identifying markers with secure tokens. This allows the system to process and analyze legal invoice data without exposing underlying client context during model interaction.

“We operate in an industry that is rightly cautious about what happens when sensitive data enters an LLM,” said Joseph Tiano, Legal Decoder’s Co-Founder and President. “Most token systems map values the same way every time, which means that mapping itself becomes something to protect. We reset tokens at the session level, so the underlying data is never represented the same way twice.”

Why Legal Spend Visibility Matters Now

The launch of Aperture reflects a broader shift in the legal industry. AI is accelerating the pace of legal work, increasing pressure for both in-house teams and law firms to demonstrate how work is performed, staffed, and billed.

Traditional reporting methods only provide a surface-level view of legal activity, making it difficult to identify inefficiencies and benchmark performance. Aperture transforms legal billing data into a dynamic source of business intelligence, giving in-house teams a continuous, auditable view into billing behavior while enabling law firms to benchmark performance, demonstrate value proactively to clients, and build pricing strategies from actual matter data rather than estimates.

“The word ‘aperture’ refers to an opening that determines how much light enters and how clearly something comes into focus,” said Solomon. “That idea reflects what we set out to build. Legal organizations already have enormous amounts of invoice data, but it has historically been difficult to interpret at scale. Aperture opens that view, giving users a faster way to explore their data and uncover what drives legal performance.”

To learn more about Aperture by Legal Decoder or see it in action, schedule a call with a member of our team.

About Legal Decoder

Founded in 2014, Legal Decoder is a legal spend data analysis company that transforms complex legal invoices into clear stories to see what really happened, whether it was efficient, and what it should have cost. At its core, it enables true visibility into how legal work is performed across matters. This shared intelligence provides corporate legal departments, law firms, and bankruptcy fee examiners with actionable insights into staffing leverage, task execution, and workflow efficiency. With tens of billions of legal fees analyzed, Legal Decoder brings clarity, structure, and accountability to legal spend using data rather than subjective review. www.legaldecoder.com

Press Inquiries

Deirdre White

dwhite [at] legaldecoder.com

https://www.legaldecoder.com