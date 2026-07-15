Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. Investigates Hims & Hers Health, Inc. for Alleged Tracking of User Data

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., a nationally recognized plaintiffs’ litigation firm with a longstanding focus on consumer data privacy, announces its ongoing investigation of claims on behalf of all United States residents into Hims & Hers Health, Inc. for its alleged ongoing improper data sharing and tracking of users’ private health information.

Allegations Involving Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has allegedly collected and shared subscribers’ and survey participants’ personal information and sensitive health-related responses with various third parties. The shared information may include details related to users’ medical histories, mental health assessments, and other highly sensitive data that could be used to identify an individual across various platforms.

Consumers may have had this information disclosed without their knowledge or meaningful consent, in alleged violation of Hims & Hers’ privacy policies and state and federal privacy laws, raising serious concerns about Hims & Hers’ privacy and data protection practices.

Statement from Lowey’s Data Privacy Practice Chair

“Protecting consumer privacy is not only fundamental, but essential to maintaining trust when using telehealth platforms,” said Christian Levis, Partner and Chair of the Data Privacy Practice at Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. “The growing use of online tracking technologies raises serious concerns, particularly when companies employ persistent identifiers that can circumvent privacy safeguards and diminish individuals’ ability to meaningfully control how their personal data is collected, shared, and used.”

United States Hims & Hers users will have an opportunity to challenge these practices through binding mass arbitration by asserting various privacy law causes of action.

Who May Be Eligible

United States residents may be eligible to recover up to $10,000 in compensation if they:

are 18 years of age or older,

completed a Hims & Hers assessment for services, and

are a United States resident.



Individuals who believe they may qualify can complete a short eligibility form and create an account through the case management platform, Claim Magic, at: https://claimmagic.com/cases/himshers-privacy-investigation

Claim Magic is a centralized system for managing your interactions with lawyers working on this investigation and other legal claims, which you may also qualify for. You must have a Claim Magic account to pursue a claim.

It is completely FREE to check your eligibility and create an account on Claim Magic. You will not be charged, regardless of your eligibility for a case.

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About Lowey Dannenberg, P.C.

Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm representing individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in complex litigation and mass arbitration, including antitrust, securities, healthcare, commodities, data privacy, and consumer protection matters. For over 50 years, the firm has achieved landmark recoveries and has built a reputation for excellence, integrity, and innovative legal strategy.

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