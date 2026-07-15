BC3 Technologies Accelerates Growth and Strengthens Maryland MedTech Footprint

BALTIMORE, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC3 Technologies, a Baltimore-based, minority-owned medical technology company pioneering innovation in emergency medical response and hemorrhage control, today announced significant business growth milestones and continued investment in Maryland operations as the company strengthens its position as one of the state's emerging MedTech success stories.

Driven by accelerating demand for its flagship SEAL Hemostatic Wound Spray, BC3 Technologies is on track for more than 500% revenue growth in 2026 and has achieved 10x revenue growth from the first half of 2025 to the first half of 2026. The company also surpassed $1 million in direct-to-consumer sales during the first half of 2026 alone, powered by increasing demand from consumers, first responders, industrial safety professionals, and international organizations.

BC3's momentum has also been supported by its inclusion in the TEDCO portfolio. The company’s technology has also received national recognition, including the EMS World Innovation Award, one of the emergency medical services industry's most respected honors. In addition, SEAL recently became eligible for purchase using Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), making the product more accessible to consumers seeking to improve their emergency preparedness.

"BC3 Technologies was founded on the belief that lifesaving innovation is meant to be accessible to everyone," said Wayne Grube, Jr., CEO and Co-Founder of BC3 Technologies. "The growth we are experiencing reflects the increasing recognition that preparedness matters. Whether at home, on the job, in public safety, or in military and international environments, people are looking for effective solutions that can help save lives before professional medical care arrives."

The company's growth has been fueled by the rapid acceptance of SEAL, the first and only FDA-cleared aerosolized hemostatic wound spray designed to help control severe external bleeding in seconds. Today, SEAL is sold and used in all 50 states and by customers around the world. During the first six months of 2026, BC3 added tens of thousands of new customers and expanded adoption among consumers, public safety agencies, industrial safety organizations, and international partners.

SEAL is now used by hundreds of EMS agencies, fire departments, law enforcement organizations, and first-responder teams across the United States. The company's direct-to-consumer business has emerged as one of its fastest-growing market segments, revealing a growing national focus on home emergency preparedness, outdoor recreation safety, disaster readiness, and personal health protection.

As BC3 continues to scale, the company is investing in talent, operations, customer experience, and infrastructure to support future growth. BC3 currently employs 15 team members, up from five employees since 2023, and expects to add more than 20 Maryland-based jobs over the next several years.

BC3's growth has also translated into increased investment in Maryland. The company has invested several million dollars in its Maryland operations over the past three years and proudly manufactures and distributes all its products in Maryland.

"Maryland has been central to BC3's success from the beginning," said Grube. "From our roots as a Baltimore-based company to becoming part of Maryland’s thriving MedTech community, we’ve benefited from the talent, collaboration, and innovation that make this state a leader in life sciences. We’re proud to continue growing our company, creating jobs, and developing lifesaving technology right here in Maryland.

The company expects continued expansion through consumer preparedness initiatives, international market development, industrial safety partnerships, and new product innovation. BC3 also plans to expand manufacturing and distribution capabilities to support growing demand.

Severe bleeding remains one of the leading causes of preventable death in trauma situations. BC3 Technologies' patented SEAL Hemostatic Wound Spray was developed to address critical gaps in hemorrhage control by providing a simple "Shake-Spray-Pressure" solution for use by both trained professionals and everyday citizens. Recognized with the EMS World Innovation Award and now used by hundreds of EMS and first responder organizations, SEAL has been described as one of the most significant innovations in hemorrhage control in decades. As the first and only FDA-cleared aerosolized hemostatic spray, SEAL continues to redefine how emergency bleeding can be managed before professional medical care arrives.

About BC3 Technologies ( www.bc3tech.com )

Founded in Baltimore in 2018, BC3 Technologies is a minority-owned company revolutionizing emergency medical response and trauma care through bleeding control product innovation. Its flagship SEAL Hemostatic Wound Spray represents a global advancement in rapid hemorrhage control and is the first and only FDA-cleared aerosolized hemostatic spray. Today, SEAL is utilized by first responders, healthcare professionals, military personnel, industrial safety organizations, and consumers across the United States and around the world. BC3 Technologies continues to advance emergency preparedness through innovation, strategic partnerships, and the development of lifesaving technologies designed to help save lives when seconds matters most.

Contact Info

Nicole Halsey

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+1 410-952-2122

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