Robinhood Chain Welcomes STONKCAT, a New Meme Project Inspired by Meme-Stock Era Resilience

SINGAPORE, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STONKCAT today announced it’s launch on Robinhood Chain, the Ethereum Layer-2 network launched by Robinhood Markets, Inc. in July 2026. The project introduces $SCAT Token , a community-driven project built around a piece of internet lore: a cat who never sells.





Join $SCAT Presale → https://stonkcat.com/presale

According to the project's founding story, the cat first appeared in 2008, staring down a Bloomberg terminal without blinking. He resurfaced during the 2021 meme-stock rally, holding through the GameStop crash, and again through the 2022 bear market. In 2026, as Robinhood Chain went live, the cat found a fresh contract waiting for him and STONKCAT was born.

"STONKCAT is built around conviction — the idea of holding through volatility instead of reacting to it," said the project's founding team. "We wanted a brand and a community that actually has a story behind it, not just a ticker."

Robinhood Chain launched its public mainnet on July 1, 2026, positioning itself as a network built for tokenized real-world assets, decentralized finance, and community-driven projects alike. Built on the Arbitrum technology stack, the chain is fully permissionless and Ethereum-compatible, allowing any developer to deploy without approval. Since launch, the network has also become a hub for meme-token activity, with early tokens such as CASHCAT drawing significant trading volume and demonstrating strong retail engagement on the chain.

STONKCAT has set a total token supply of 1,000,000,000 $SCAT, with 150,000,000 $SCAT (15%) allocated to its presale. The $SCAT Presale will accept contributions between a minimum of 0.1 ETH and a maximum of 15 ETH per participant, with a target raise of 150 ETH. Following the presale, $SCAT is expected to list on a Uniswap decentralized exchange at a price approximately 30% above the presale rate, with liquidity locked at launch.

Join $SCAT Presale → https://stonkcat.com/presale

Central to STONKCAT's rollout is "The Litter," the project's community of holders. The team says its early focus will center on consistent content, including recurring market commentary, community meme contests, and regular public updates on liquidity lock status and contract verification. The goal, according to the team, is to build transparency and engagement habits early, rather than relying on a single launch moment to carry the project's momentum.

The project's founding team added that the project plans to treat its community as a long-term participant in shaping STONKCAT's direction, from meme content to future development priorities.

Additional details, including full presale terms, are available at stonkcat.com/presale .

Join $SCAT Presale → https://stonkcat.com/presale

About STONKCAT

STONKCAT ($SCAT) is a community-driven meme token built on Robinhood Chain, centered on the story of a cat who never sells through the 2008 financial crisis, the 2021 meme-stock rally, and the 2022 bear market. The project's community, known as "The Litter," is focused on long-term engagement through recurring content, meme contests, and transparency around liquidity and contract status.

For more information on STONKCAT, visit:

Website: https://stonkcat.com

$SCAT Presale: https://stonkcat.com/presale

X: https://x.com/stonkcat_meme

Telegram: https://t.me/stonkcatcommunity

Media Contact:

Daniel Wong

contact@stonkcat.com

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