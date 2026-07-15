Keith Myers Scholarship to Combat Bigotry and Hate Opens 2027 Application Cycle for Undergraduate Students Nationwide

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Keith Myers Scholarship to Combat Bigotry and Hate today announced that applications are now being accepted for the 2027 academic award, inviting undergraduate students from across the United States to submit original essays addressing the persistent challenges of prejudice and division in contemporary society.

Founded by Keith Myers, a distinguished healthcare executive and philanthropist, the scholarship represents a direct extension of his lifelong commitment to advocacy, community service, and the protection of vulnerable populations. Keith Myers established this initiative to amplify the voices of young leaders who are willing to engage deeply with social issues and articulate actionable strategies for reducing intolerance.

Eligibility and Application Requirements

To be considered for the Keith Myers Scholarship to Combat Bigotry and Hate, applicants must be currently enrolled as undergraduate students at an accredited college or university in the United States. Candidates must hold U.S. citizenship or legal permanent residency and maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 or the equivalent. The scholarship carries no geographic restrictions and welcomes applicants from any major, field of study, or state. Employees of Keith Myers’ affiliated organizations and their immediate family members are not eligible to apply.

The application process requires students to submit a 500- to 1,000-word essay responding to the following prompt: “In an increasingly polarized world, bigotry and hate often manifest in subtle and overt ways. Describe a specific instance of bigotry you have witnessed or studied, and propose a comprehensive strategy that young leaders can implement to combat this issue and foster inclusivity within their communities.”

Essays must be attached as a PDF or Word Document with the file name format Lastname_Firstname_KMScholarship.pdf and submitted via email to apply@keithmyersscholarship.com. Applicants must include their full name, current college or university, and major in the body of the email, with the subject line: Scholarship Application – [Your Name].

Key Dates and Award

The deadline to apply for the Keith Myers Scholarship to Combat Bigotry and Hate is March 15, 2027. The scholarship recipient will be announced on April 15, 2027. The selected undergraduate student will receive a one-time award to support tuition, textbooks, or living expenses.

A Call to Action for the Next Generation

Keith Myers, who has served at the helm of a major healthcare system since 2007, brings decades of leadership experience in operations, financial management, and strategic planning to his philanthropic work. His board service includes roles with the Florida Health Care Association, the Florida Association of Homes and Services for the Aging, and the Association of Jewish Aging Services. Keith Myers also chairs the Social Services Division of the Jewish Community Federation of Cleveland and sits on the Advisory Board of the George H. Heyman Jr. Center for Philanthropy and Fundraising at New York University.

“The ability of young people to confront bias and champion inclusivity is vital to shaping a fairer society,” says Keith Myers. Through this scholarship, Keith Myers seeks to encourage rigorous academic thought and practical problem-solving among university students who are witnessing or studying the impacts of bigotry in modern society. The initiative reflects Keith Myers’ belief in education as a vehicle for social progress and his dedication to fostering mutual respect and understanding across all communities.

About the Keith Myers Scholarship to Combat Bigotry and Hate

Founded on the principles of philanthropy and advocacy, the Keith Myers Scholarship to Combat Bigotry and Hate aims to raise awareness about the prevalence of bigotry in society while investing in the potential of emerging leaders who champion dignity and respect. The scholarship is designed for undergraduate students who are passionate about social justice and committed to fostering inclusivity, regardless of their field of study. More information, including full application instructions, is available at https://keithmyersscholarship.com.

Media Contact:

Spokesperson: Keith Myers

Organization: Keith Myers Scholarship to Combat Bigotry and Hate

Website: https://keithmyersscholarship.com

Email: apply@keithmyersscholarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/841cfb9b-dd87-48aa-81c7-1ac370383bef