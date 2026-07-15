Tim Lamb Group Represents David MacNeil in Successful Sale of Mercedes-Benz of Billings to Ed Morse Automotive Group

Columbus, OH, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tim Lamb Group, the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America, is pleased to announce the successful sale of Mercedes-Benz of Billings in Billings, Montana. The transaction, which closed on July 8, 2026, was facilitated by Mike McMeeken and Jay Lee, Directors at Tim Lamb Group, who exclusively represented the seller, DMN Auto Holdings, LLC, owned by entrepreneur and WeatherTech Founder, President and CEO David MacNeil.

The dealership will retain its name under new ownership by Ed Morse Automotive Group, marking the company's first Mercedes-Benz dealership and its first automotive retail location in Montana.

Founded in 1946, Ed Morse Automotive Group has grown into one of the nation's largest family-owned dealership groups. Under the leadership of Chairman and CEO Teddy Morse, the company has expanded from 14 dealerships to 61 automotive and powersports locations across nine states, including Florida, Arizona, Texas, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Oklahoma, and now Montana. Mercedes-Benz of Billings also adds a third luxury brand to the group's portfolio, joining Porsche and Cadillac, and further reflects its strategic investment in premium automotive retail.

Mercedes-Benz of Billings, located at 3045 King Ave. West, is one of only two authorized Mercedes-Benz dealerships in Montana. The fully imaged MAR20X Black Tie facility includes a dedicated Sprinter Service Center and has earned a reputation for providing premium customer service throughout the region.

For MacNeil, Mercedes-Benz of Billings represented his only franchised automotive dealership. As he looks toward pursuing other business interests, he entrusted Tim Lamb Group to identify a buyer that would not only move efficiently through the transaction, but also preserve the dealership's reputation, relationships, and long-term success.

WeatherTech Founder, President and CEO David MacNeil stated, "I could not have made a better choice. On a scale of five stars, the Tim Lamb Group earned 10 stars. Mike and Jay handled every step of the process with professionalism, integrity, and transparency, making it easy for both myself and the Ed Morse Automotive team. The transaction never wavered and closed seamlessly."

"David was looking for a buyer who understood the value of the business he had built and would be an outstanding steward for the Mercedes-Benz brand, the employees, and the customers," stated McMeeken. "Ed Morse Automotive Group checked every box. Their nearly 80-year history, family-owned culture, strong reputation, and disciplined growth strategy made them an ideal fit for this dealership and the Billings community."

MacNeil added, "I couldn't be happier meeting the outstanding team at Ed Morse Automotive Group, and I know they will uphold the high standards of Mercedes-Benz while continuing to take great care of our wonderful customers and employees."

"It was a privilege to represent David MacNeil and DMN Holdings in the sale of Mercedes-Benz of Billings," stated McMeeken. "I'm truly grateful for the trust David MacNeil and his team placed in the Tim Lamb Group throughout the process. One of the most rewarding parts of this business is bringing together great people on both sides of a transaction, and I believe Teddy Morse and the Ed Morse Automotive Group are an excellent fit for the dealership. Congratulations to both parties on a successful closing. I wish Teddy and his team nothing but continued success."

"Partnering with Mike McMeeken and the Tim Lamb Group on our Mercedes-Benz dealership acquisition was an exceptional experience," stated Randy Hoffman, Chief Operating Officer of Ed Morse Automotive Group. "Their deep industry expertise, seamless communication, and unwavering professionalism turned a complex transaction into a smooth, successful transition. We couldn't have asked for a better automotive brokerage experience."

Chairman and CEO Teddy Morse also recognized Tim Lamb Group's role in the transition, adding, "Special thanks to Mike McMeeken and his Tim Lamb Group team for bringing us this opportunity. Our group really enjoyed working with them and closing this deal."

By representing sellers through confidential, strategic transactions and identifying buyers that align with their long-term goals, Tim Lamb Group continues to connect some of the automotive industry's most respected dealership owners and dealer groups. The sale of Mercedes-Benz of Billings is another example of the firm's commitment to delivering successful outcomes for its clients while helping ensure the continued success of the dealerships they have built.

For more information on Tim Lamb Group visit, https://timlambgroup.com/.

About Tim Lamb Group

Since 2006, Tim Lamb Group has been the number one choice for dealers looking to sell, or purchase, a new vehicle dealership. Fifteen regional directors handle billions of dollars per year in transactions for multiple dealer operators in every part of the United States and Canada. The Group has leveraged their OEM management experience and retail dealership background to become the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America. For more information and dealerships for sale, visit www.timlambgroup.com

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