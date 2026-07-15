Entrepreneurial Ideas Take Center Stage as Dr. Wade Newman Award for Entrepreneurs Opens 2026 Applications

BELLEFONTE, Pa., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. Wade Newman Award for Entrepreneurs today announced that applications are now open for its 2026 scholarship cycle, inviting undergraduate students from across the United States to submit their entrepreneurial visions for a chance to receive a $1,000 award. Established to honor the career and values of Dr. Wade Newman, the scholarship seeks to identify and support the next generation of business leaders who demonstrate creativity, resilience, and a commitment to making a tangible difference in their communities and industries.

The Dr. Wade Newman Award for Entrepreneurs is open to current undergraduate students enrolled at accredited colleges and universities across the United States. Rather than restricting eligibility by academic major or geographic location, the award focuses on entrepreneurial ambition, welcoming students who are developing startup ideas, leading campus business initiatives, or nurturing a dream to launch their own ventures. This national approach reflects Dr. Wade Newman’s belief that innovation and leadership can emerge from any field of study and from any corner of the country.

To be considered for the award, applicants must submit an original essay of 750 to 1,000 words responding to the following prompt: “Describe an entrepreneurial idea or venture you are passionate about. Explain how this idea can make a positive difference in your community or industry, and discuss the challenges you may face and how you plan to overcome them.” The selection committee will prioritize submissions that showcase genuine creativity, strategic thinking, and a clear connection between the proposed venture and tangible community or industry impact. The award’s emphasis on overcoming challenges directly connects to the principles championed by Dr. Wade Newman throughout his own multifaceted career.

The Dr. Wade Newman Award for Entrepreneurs provides a one-time award of $1,000 to help the recipient advance their educational and entrepreneurial goals. The application deadline is July 15, 2026, and the winner will be publicly announced on August 15, 2026. All application materials must be submitted via email to apply@drwadenewmanaward.com.

Dr. Wade Newman, the founder of the award, is a distinguished dental professional, entrepreneur, and community leader whose career exemplifies integrity, compassion, and innovation. Before entering dentistry, Dr. Wade Newman served as a police officer after earning his Bachelor of Science in Administration of Justice from Penn State University. He later earned his Doctorate of Dental Surgery from West Virginia University School of Dentistry in 2000, where he received multiple awards recognizing his clinical and academic excellence. Dr. Wade Newman’s professional journey also includes humanitarian missions in Guatemala and over 20 years of service in the Air National Guard, where he achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. In 2018, Dr. Wade Newman founded Eagle Valley Family Dentistry in Milesburg, Pennsylvania, where he continues to provide exceptional care grounded in compassion and professionalism. These experiences inspire the Dr. Wade Newman Award for Entrepreneurs, which he designed to guide students toward similar paths of service and innovation.

“True entrepreneurship blends innovation with a distinct purpose to improve the lives of others,” states Dr. Wade Newman, the founder of the award. “This initiative aims to discover and support driven undergraduate students who possess the determination to turn unique ideas into impactful realities.”

The Dr. Wade Newman Award for Entrepreneurs is based in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, and represents a national commitment to fostering innovation and leadership among aspiring undergraduate entrepreneurs. For complete eligibility requirements and to apply, students are encouraged to visit the official scholarship website at https://drwadenewmanaward.com.

Media Contact:

Spokesperson: Dr. Wade Newman

Organization: Dr. Wade Newman Award for Entrepreneurs

Website: https://drwadenewmanaward.com

Email: apply@drwadenewmanaward.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86ef7728-56a2-43a5-8c2e-50a849778a26