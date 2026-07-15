Keith Dagostino Introduces Scholarship for Cancer Survivors Focused on Resilience, Leadership, and Higher Education

OYSTER BAY, N.Y., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Keith Dagostino Scholarship for Cancer Survivors today announced the opening of its 2027 application cycle, reaffirming its commitment to supporting undergraduate students who have demonstrated extraordinary resilience in the face of cancer. Established to honor the strength and perseverance of survivors, the scholarship provides a one-time $1,000 award to help alleviate the financial burden of higher education.

The scholarship is open to currently enrolled undergraduate students at accredited colleges and universities who are cancer survivors. All cancer types and stages of survivorship are welcome to apply. Applicants are required to submit an original essay of 500 to 600 words responding to the following prompt: "How has your journey as a cancer survivor shaped your understanding of resilience, and how do you plan to apply that strength to your future professional or community leadership roles?"

The application deadline is January 15, 2027, with the winner announced on February 15, 2027. Interested students must submit their essay as a Word document or PDF attachment via email to apply@keithdagostinoscholarship.com, including their full name, current university, and expected graduation date in the body of the email. All submissions will be reviewed by a selection committee based on clarity, impact, and the demonstration of leadership through resilience.

The Keith Dagostino Scholarship for Cancer Survivors was created by Keith Dagostino, a Senior Managing Director and Financial Advisor with nearly three decades of experience in the financial industry. A graduate of Hofstra University, where he completed his BBA in just three years, Keith Dagostino has built a career defined by ethics, professionalism, and leadership. Beyond his professional achievements, Keith Dagostino serves as a devoted husband, father of five, and active community leader, having served on the East Woods School board of trustees and as a baseball coach for over a decade.

Through this scholarship, Keith Dagostino seeks to honor those who have navigated their own challenging journeys, providing support to students who pair academic ambition with the strength of a survivor. "The strength required to navigate a health crisis is a powerful foundation for academic and professional success," notes the scholarship's mission statement. The program celebrates individuals whose experiences have shaped their character, purpose, and commitment to building a meaningful future.

The Keith Dagostino Scholarship for Cancer Survivors is not bound to any specific U.S. city or state, welcoming applications from eligible undergraduate students nationwide. Keith Dagostino emphasizes that the scholarship is a tribute to the spirit of overcoming adversity and striving forward with hope. By investing in the education of cancer survivors, Keith Dagostino aims to foster the next generation of leaders who will apply their resilience to professional and community roles.

For more information about the Keith Dagostino Scholarship for Cancer Survivors, including full eligibility details and application guidelines, visit the official website at https://keithdagostinoscholarship.com/. Prospective applicants are encouraged to review all requirements carefully and submit their materials well before the January 15, 2027 deadline.

Contact:

Spokesperson: Keith Dagostino

Organization: Keith Dagostino Scholarship for Cancer Survivors

Website: https://keithdagostinoscholarship.com/

Email: apply@keithdagostinoscholarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac281ff4-30ba-46b6-9375-fc464d215cd3