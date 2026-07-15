PNR Investor Alert: HBSS Launches Investigation into Pentair plc (PNR) Following Surprise CFO Departure and Drastic Guidance Cut

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman is investigating potential violations of U.S. securities laws by Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) following the company’s recent announcement of a significant earnings warning, a sharp reduction in full-year guidance, and the unexpected resignation of its Chief Financial Officer. The firm encourages Pentair investors who suffered substantial losses to contact its attorneys.

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Focus of HBSS’ Pentair plc (PNR) Investigation:

On July 14, 2026, Pentair shocked investors by pre-announcing preliminary second-quarter 2026 financial results that fell substantially below consensus estimates. The company revealed that sales were expected to be approximately $930 million—a significant miss against prior forecasts of $1.14 billion.

While the company attributed the shortfall to inventory destocking in its Pool channel, Hagens Berman is investigating whether these results may have been exacerbated by undisclosed and unsustainable sales practices with its distributors – practices that may have artificially inflated the company’s revenue figures in prior reporting periods.

These concerns are compounded by the abrupt departure of CFO Nicholas Brazis, who left the company after serving in the role for only four months, raising further questions regarding the internal controls surrounding the company’s revenue recognition and sales forecasting.

Following these disclosures, Pentair slashed its full-year 2026 growth guidance, reversing its earlier projections. The news triggered an immediate and sharp decline in Pentair’s share price, resulting in a significant loss of shareholder value.

“Investors deserve transparency regarding the true health of a company’s sales channels,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation. “We are looking into whether the company may have utilized unsustainable practices with distributors to meet short term internal targets.”

If you invested in Pentair and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm’s investigation, submit your losses now »

If you’d like more information and answers to other frequently asked questions about the firm’s Pentair investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Pentair should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email PNR@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman’s team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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