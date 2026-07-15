Acme United Corporation Announces New Bank Facility

SHELTON, Conn., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) today announced it has entered into a new $65 million syndicated credit facility with HSBC Bank USA, N.A. (HSBC) and City National Bank (CNB), a U.S. subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC).

The new facility, which replaces the Company’s prior $65 million credit facility with HSBC that was scheduled to expire on May 31, 2027, is intended to provide liquidity for growth, acquisitions, dividends, and other business activities. The new agreement expires on July 15, 2029. The new credit agreement contains customary pledges of collateral, covenants, representations and warranties and other terms which are materially similar to those of the prior credit agreement. HSBC will serve as the administrative agent for the syndicate.

The new facility continues and enhances Acme United’s longstanding relationship with HSBC and adds CNB as a new syndicate lender.

“This new facility gives us greater financial flexibility to support our growth plans,” said Paul G. Driscoll, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Acme United. “We’re pleased to extend our relationship with HSBC and to welcome CNB to our banking group. This will also strengthen our existing relationship with RBC in Canada.”

“Bringing a second top-tier global bank into our credit facility diversifies our funding sources and positions us well to continue executing on our growth initiatives,” said Walter C. Johnsen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Acme United. “We appreciate the continued support of HSBC and are excited to begin a new relationship with CNB.”

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only ®, First Aid Central ®, Phy s i cians Care ®, Sp i ll M a g ic ®, Wes t c o tt ®, Cla u ss ®, DM T ®, M e d -Nap ® , Safety Made ®, Eli t e ® and My Medic ®. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com .

Forward Looking Statements

The Company may from time to time make written or oral “forward-looking statements” including statements contained in this report and in other communications by the Company, which are made in good faith pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. When used in this document, words like “may,” “might,” “will,” “except,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “potential,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from our current expectations.

Forward-looking statements in this report, including without limitation, statements related to the Company’s plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may impact the Company’s business, operations and financial results.

These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following: (i) changes in the Company’s plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions, which may be made at any time at the discretion of the Company; (ii) the impact of uncertainties in global economic conditions, including the impact on the Company’s suppliers and customers; (iii) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates by the United States or foreign governments; (iv) the continuing adverse impact of inflation, including product costs, and interest rates; (v) potential adverse effects on the Company, its customers, and suppliers resulting from the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East; (vi) additional disruptions in the Company’s supply chains, whether caused by pandemics, natural disasters, including trucker shortages, strikes, port closures or otherwise; (vii) labor related costs the Company has and may continue to incur, including costs of acquiring and training new employees and rising wages and benefits; (viii) currency fluctuations; (ix) the Company’s ability to effectively manage its inventory in a rapidly changing business environment; (x) changes in client needs and consumer spending habits; (xi) the impact of competition; (xii) the impact of technological changes including, specifically, the growth of online marketing and sales activity; and (xiii) the Company’s ability to manage its growth effectively, including its ability to successfully integrate any business it might acquire; and (xiv) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.