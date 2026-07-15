Sable Announces Results of its Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sable Resources Ltd. (“Sable” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SAE | OTCQB: SBLRF) is pleased to announce that the shareholders of the Company provided near unanimous approval of all matters presented at the Company’s annual general and special meeting of shareholders held July 14, 2026 (the “Meeting”). A total of 135,801,619 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting, which was approximately 42.6% of the total number of issued and outstanding common shares (“Shares”) of the Company. All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were approved, including:

election of all five management nominees to the board of directors of the Company;

the appointment of BDO Canada LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration;

the re-approval of the Company’s omnibus equity incentive plan, and all unallocated stock options, rights and entitlements thereunder; and

approval of the consolidation of the Shares on the basis of up to 10 pre-consolidation Shares for one post-consolidation Share (the “Consolidation”).

Further details about the Consolidation, including the terms, the definitive ratio and the effective date, will be announced by the Company once such details have been confirmed.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of Tier-One new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable’s focus is on developing its large portfolio of new Greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (>141,000 ha), incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, Cerro Negro, and Zorro projects in San Juan province, Argentina, and the Copper Queen, Copper Prince, and Core Mountain properties in British Columbia (21,038 ha).

For further information, please contact:

Ruben Padilla, President & CEO at ruben.padilla@sableresources.com or +1 (520) 488-2520

Related link: sableresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Sable’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Sable’s management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Sable considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Sable is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.