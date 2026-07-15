Earth’s Best Teams Up With Operation Backpack® To Help NYC Students Experiencing Homelessness Start The School Year Strong





HOBOKEN, N.J., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth's Best®, a trusted brand of organic foods for babies and kids to grow with, today announced a partnership with nonprofit Volunteers of America-Greater New York to support its premier initiative Operation Backpack®. Ahead of this back-to-school season, Earth’s Best will contribute $50,000 to support the distribution of backpacks and school supplies to children experiencing homelessness across New York City, with a retailer campaign rolling out this summer.

Earth’s Best understands that a backpack is more than just a utility–it is a vital form of a child’s self-expression, a confidence boost, and a clean slate for a successful year ahead. By equipping students with these essential tools, Earth’s Best and the local community are working together to ensure students know they have a network that has their back from day one.

New York families can turn an everyday grocery run into a meaningful act of support, reflecting Earth’s Best’s fundamental belief that every child deserves a strong start. Whether stocking up on Earth’s Best organic purees and cereals or choosing items from the new Big Kids Snacks line–such as organic Crispy Sticks and Veggie Waves–caregivers can seamlessly fill their own pantries with products their own kids love while helping another child start the school year with confidence.

“We have always strived to support families through every growth milestone, from first bites to school lunchboxes,” said Brooke Koller-Faloon, Senior Director of Marketing. “Partnering with Operation Backpack® is a natural extension of that mission. Every child deserves to walk into their classroom feeling confident and prepared–and through this initiative, we want to show these students that we’ve got their backs. We are proud to invite shoppers to join us in fueling a strong start for New York students while engaging our own team to further give back to the community.”

In addition to the retail extension, team members at Earth’s Best parent company, Hain Celestial, are actively engaging in hands-on community service. In August, the team will host a dedicated packing event to fill 500 backpacks with essential school supplies, donate Earth’s Best products for inclusion, and draft handwritten notes of encouragement to brighten each child’s first day.

“Our corporate partnerships power Operation Backpack®, demonstrating how business and philanthropy can come together to strengthen our communities,” Ayesha Khan, Chief Development Officer at Volunteers of America-Greater New York, said. “Through the generosity and commitment of our partners, we are able to equip students living in New York City shelters with the tools they need to succeed—giving them the confidence to start the school year strong, complete their homework, and be on a level playing field with their peers.”

Earth’s Best Big Kids Snacks are available in the baby aisle with the rest of the brand’s organic food at retailers nationwide. For more information about the partnership, please visit earthsbest.com or learn more about the cause at https://www.voa-gny.org/operation-backpack/ .

About Earth's Best®

Earth's Best® was founded in 1985 and pioneered organic baby foods within the mainstream market. For 40 years, Earth's Best has been a trusted leader in organic foods for babies and kids to grow with, providing a wide range of nutritious options—from formula and baby food to self-feeding snacks and toddler meals. The brand's mission is to make wholesome, tasty food fun for children while helping families navigate the early years of feeding.

About Volunteers of America-Greater New York

Volunteers of America-Greater New York (VOA-GNY) is an anti-poverty organization with a rich 130-year history of serving its neighbors in need. The organization’s vision is fueled by its experience as a leading provider of services to families and individuals experiencing homelessness in the Greater New York area. Through 70+ programs located in New York City, Northern New Jersey, and Westchester County—including emergency shelters, transitional housing, and permanent supportive housing—VOA-GNY delivers services to more than 35,000 adults and children annually. It is also the largest provider of residential services for veterans within a coalition that has virtually ended chronic homelessness for veterans in New York City. For more information, visit www.voa-gny.org.

Media Contact:

Justin Godley

Justin.Godley@hain.com

Photo accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/929d23de-2067-496d-853c-e91191f53aa7

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