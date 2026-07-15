Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) Faces Investor Scrutiny After Surprise Trial Failure Drives Stock Down 23% – HBSS

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) saw the price of their shares plunge $20.19 (-23%) on July 9, 2026 after the commercial stage biotech company and its partner (AstraZeneca) announced that a late-stage trial for an experimental heart disease therapy did not meet its target.

The surprise result and severe market reaction have prompted national shareholders’ rights firm Hagens Berman to open an investigation into whether Ionis was sufficiently transparent about the trial’s data and design and, if not, whether the company may have violated the federal securities laws. The firm encourages Ionis investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/ions

Contact the Firm Now: IONS@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) Investigation:

The investigation is focused on Ionis’ statements regarding the development of eplontersen, a medicine intended to treat patients with transthyretin amyloidosis cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM. The company completed enrollment in the Phase 3 CARDIO-TTRansform study in July 2023.

Just last month, Ionis touted the Phase 3 study as “the largest study ever conducted by far” in ATTR-CM , setting the company up “for the richest dataset for not only the primary endpoint, but the secondary endpoints[.]” Ionis also assured investors that “everything is going very well in the conduct of the study and execution.”

Investors’ expectations were dashed on July 9, 2026 when Ionis announced that the Phase 3 CARDIO-TTRansform trial did not meet the primary efficacy endpoint – “[i]n this contemporary patient population treated with standard of care, including a majority on a stabilizer, adding eplontersen did not provide a statistically significant benefit.” The company further revealed that “57% of patients in each arm received a stabilizer treatment at baseline, and a further 24% in each arm initiated a stabilizer during the trial.”

In response, the market swiftly reacted by wiping out over $3.3 billion of Ionis’ market capitalization.

In addition, one prominent analyst reportedly wrote “Unbeknownst to us, > 80% of CARDIO-TTRansform participants were on stabilizer […] driving the failure of the primary endpoint[.]”

“Our investigation is focused on when Ionis and its management first knew about the apparent problems with the trial data or its design and whether they were sufficiently transparent to investors,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation.

If you invested in Ionis and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm’s investigation, submit your losses now »

If you’d like more information and answers to other frequently asked questions about the firm’s Ionis investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Ionis should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email IONS@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman’s team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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