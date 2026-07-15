Toll Brothers Announces Model Home Grand Opening at Toll Brothers at The Pinehills in Plymouth, Massachusetts

PLYMOUTH, Mass., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of the highly anticipated model home at its Toll Brothers at The Pinehills - Broadleaf townhome community in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Home shoppers are invited to visit the new Davis model home, located at 15 Station Drive in Plymouth, to explore the sophisticated architecture and exquisite interior design showcased in this charming community.

Toll Brothers at The Pinehills - Broadleaf offers a collection of luxurious townhomes starting from the upper $800,000s. These thoughtfully designed homes feature open-concept floor plans with first-floor primary bedroom suites, versatile lofts, flex rooms, full basements with finishing options, and elegant outdoor living spaces. The three home designs range from 2 to 3 bedrooms and up to 4 bathrooms, with 2-car garages included in every home.





"Toll Brothers at The Pinehills - Broadleaf presents an extraordinary opportunity for home shoppers to enjoy a low-maintenance lifestyle in a beautiful New England setting with unmatched amenities and a prime location," said Ryan O'Rourke, Division President of Toll Brothers in Massachusetts. "Our newly opened model home showcases the perfect combination of luxury design and functionality, offering inspiration for home shoppers looking to personalize their dream home."

Located within the award-winning Pinehills master-planned community, residents enjoy access to The Stonebridge Club, two championship public golf courses, tennis courts, and scenic walking trails. The community is just steps from The Village Green, which offers shopping, dining, and everyday conveniences. Situated minutes from Route 3, this location also provides easy access to Boston, Cape Cod, and the surrounding area.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are also available, offering home shoppers the opportunity to move into their new home as early as August 2026. These homes include professionally curated fixtures and finishes, ensuring a seamless blend of style and functionality.





For more information and to schedule an appointment to tour the new model home, call 866-232-1632 or visit TollBrothers.com/MA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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