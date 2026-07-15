A New Icon Takes Flight: STARLUX AIRSORAYAMA Debuts in North America

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PHOENIX and TAIPEI, Taiwan, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STARLUX Airlines today marked a milestone as its STARLUX AIRSORAYAMA aircraft celebrated its inaugural long-haul commercial service, touching down at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Flight JX026 featured the new STARLUX AIRSORAYAMA SILVER (B-58553), an Airbus A350-1000 reimagined as a flying masterpiece through a partnership with legendary Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama — making Phoenix the first destination in North America to welcome the iconic aircraft.

The arrival was commemorated with a gate ceremony at Phoenix Sky Harbor, where STARLUX officials, Phoenix city leadership, and media gathered to witness the aircraft's first on-ground appearance in the U.S.

“Today’s flight is the realization of a vision to bring art into the skies, and we couldn't be prouder that Phoenix is where that vision lands in North America for the first time,” said Simon Liu, Chief Strategy Officer of STARLUX Airlines. “Through our collaboration with Sorayama-sensei, we have transformed this remarkable machine into something that asks passengers to feel something before they even board — a journey where the aircraft itself is the experience.”

The AIRSORAYAMA CONCEPT

The STARLUX AIRSORAYAMA project comprises two Airbus A350-1000 aircraft — AIRSORAYAMA GOLD and AIRSORAYAMA SILVER — each featuring the signature aesthetic of Sorayama’s artworks, with fluid contours and reflective metallic textures. The artistic vision extends beyond the exterior: passengers experience a fully immersive journey through specially curated cabin amenities, exclusive merchandise collections, and custom-designed inflight content. Each aircraft is configured with four First Class suites, 40 Business Class seats, 36 Premium Economy seats, and 270 Economy Class seats.

A Milestone for Phoenix

As one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the United States and an emerging gateway for commerce and travel across Asia, Phoenix was a natural first choice for STARLUX’s North American debut. “STARLUX Airlines continues to show that the future of aviation is landing in Phoenix,” Mayor Kate Gallego said. “With the launch of the stunning AIRSORAYAMA aircraft in the United States, STARLUX Airlines is building on its six months of successful service in Phoenix.

Inaugural Celebration at Phoenix Sky Harbor

To commemorate the AIRSORAYAMA aircraft’s North American debut, STARLUX held an inaugural ceremony at Phoenix Sky Harbor following the aircraft’s arrival. The event featured a commemorative aircraft model presentation to Mayor Gallego, guided cabin tours, and tarmac access for media photography.

Speakers at the ceremony included Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Aviation Director Chad Makovsky, American Airlines Head of Partnerships Jeff Ogar, Alaska Airlines Managing Director of Partnerships & International Alex Judson, and STARLUX Chief Strategy Officer Simon Liu. Remarks underscored the significance of the route in deepening cultural, economic, and aviation ties between Phoenix and Asia and highlighted STARLUX's commitment to redefining the travel experience through innovation and design.

Looking Ahead

Starting October 1, STARLUX Airlines will launch scheduled AIRSORAYAMA services to Phoenix, Tokyo, and Prague, further strengthening its global network and intercontinental connectivity.

About STARLUX Airlines

Founded on the philosophy that luxury should be available to everyone, not just the elite, Taiwan-based STARLUX is a boutique international airline serving a total of 13 countries and regions from Taiwan to the US, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore. STARLUX passengers traveling between Asia and North America can connect seamlessly through Taipei via the airline's five US routes: Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Ontario, CA, and Phoenix. On August 1, 2026, STARLUX will launch its first European destination—Prague- further strengthening its transpacific network. STARLUX prioritizes safety and offers unparalleled service with the goal of making flying a truly luxurious and unforgettable experience. For more information, visit https://www.starlux-airlines.com, or on our social channels Facebook and Instagram.

About Hajime Sorayama, Pioneer of Hyperrealist Mechanical Aesthetics

Hajime Sorayama is a globally acclaimed Japanese contemporary artist, internationally recognized for his hyper-realistic style and distinctive fusion of mechanical beauty and the human form. After graduating from Chuo Bijutsu Gakuen in 1969, he worked in advertising before becoming a freelance artist in 1972. His iconic “Sexy Robot” series, launched in 1978, established his signature metallic aesthetic and has had a lasting influence on contemporary visual culture. Sorayama has collaborated across technology, music, and fashion, including designing Sony’s entertainment robot AIBO, creating the album cover for Aerosmith’s Just Push Play, and collaborating with Dior Men under the creative direction of Kim Jones. In recent years, Sorayama has gained renewed global attention through his ongoing collaboration with The Weeknd. Since 2023, his “Sexy Robot” sculptures have been appearing as major stage elements in The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour. For the current European tour, Sorayama created an even larger monumental gold sculpture, further expanding the intersection of music, art, and large-scale stage production. Sorayama’s works have been exhibited in leading museums and galleries worldwide, and he continues to influence contemporary art, design, fashion, and popular culture.

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