Swift Fuels announces the FAA’s expansion of our 100R Unleaded Avgas “Approved Model List” (AML) adding to our original FAA Supplemental Type Certificate (STC)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The FAA has recently issued certificates for 1,200 piston engine models and as of today 1,600 airframe models were added to our original 100R Supplemental Type Certificate which was first approved by FAA for our 100R unleaded avgas in September 2024.

The FAA has completed these major steps as part of the US government’s call to transition to Unleaded Aviation gasoline by the end of 2030. These various certification actions, orchestrated by the FAA’s Central Certification Branch, cover a wide swath of piston aircraft engines and airframes now approved via STC for the use of Swift Fuels 100R unleaded avgas – all of which comply with ASTM International fuel specification D8603 .

This includes engine STC’s for over 1,200 piston engine models from over 80 piston engine OEM’s including Lycoming (~395 models), Continental (~195 models), Curtis Wright (95 models), Pratt & Whitney (95 models) and many more. The official listing already appears in the FAA’s Dynamic Regulatory System (DRS) website click HERE .

. Today’s announcement includes STC’s for over 1,600 airframe models from numerous piston aircraft OEM’s including Textron/Cessna (~118 models), Piper (98 models), Textron/Beechcraft (~101 models), Grumman, WACO, Fairchild, Mooney, Stinson, and many more. The official listing will appear in the days ahead on the FAA’s Dynamic Regulatory System (DRS). The latest approved list is HERE.

Swift Fuels is the only company with a commercially available 100-motor-octane unleaded aviation gasoline available which is a) approved for specified FAA certificated engines and airframes (as outlined herein), and b) complies with an ASTM International approved “Production Specification” (D8603). Accordingly, 100R unleaded avgas is now expanding its commercial availability via deployments underway across dozens of US and international airfields. Only those aircraft and engines with proper registered STC’s can use the 100R avgas. Swift Fuels Forever STC’s can be purchased at www.SwiftFuelsAvgas.com Pilot’s who have already purchased a UL94 STC from Swift Fuels will automatically receive a 100R STC at no extra charge as part of our Forever STC program.

This announcement today represents Phase-I of our Swift Fuels unleaded avgas transition plan. These Phase-I approved engines and airframes represent certificated aircraft that routinely consume up to 56% of the 100LL avgas across the US. You can read more about our Swift Fuels transition plan at www.swiftfuelsavgas.com/FAQ. We anticipate the balance of the higher performance engines and airframe combinations to be added to our 100R STC / AML in Phase-II and Phase-III deployments expected during 2026, 2027 and early 2028. Please be patient as this high-performance test program completes this collaborative work with many experts of the FAA and OEMs.

When will the transition to 100R begin?

For the past 21 months, 100R unleaded avgas has been sold commercially in 5 US and 5 European sites. Pilot feedback from this initial market introduction has been reported to the FAA and is described by industry observers as very successful.

In the coming weeks, many airfields, flight schools and private users whose aircraft have utilized Swift’s UL94 unleaded avgas for many years will begin their transition to utilize 100R unleaded avgas while other airfields have chosen to start fresh now with 100R. These airfields are located across 29 different states (e.g. California, Colorado, Utah, Minnesota, Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin and many more.) In addition, international airfields so far approved for using 100R include the countries of Canada, Germany, France, Austria, UK, the Netherlands, and Australia. To add your location to the list of airfields using 100R, please contact your fuel distributor or our Swift Fuels staff for details https://www.swiftfuels.com/contact. Swift Fuels expects to have the initial Phase I transition from UL94 to 100R completed in about one to two months, starting this summer.

To locate airfields selling Swift Unleaded avgas, please visit our MAP on our website HERE or refer to Airnav or FOREflight or contact Swift Fuels for further guidance at (765) 464-8336. For the latest information on 100R availability, please monitor our website at https://www.swiftfuelsavgas.com/ and click on our MAP.

When will other higher performance engines get included in the AML?

Swift Fuels is actively working with FAA, plus various OEMs and field experts to accelerate the approval of more aircraft and engines spanning the entire global piston fleet. This is a tedious process, and our work is targeted in tranches of similar high-performance engines. Swift Fuels follows strict communication guidelines with our customers and stakeholders and we will formally report news that affects pilots and aircraft owners who are registered in our Forever STC program. Swift Fuels has no authority over the timing or decision-making responsibilities of the FAA. However, our goal is to complete our 100R engine certification work by end of 2027 or early into 2028. Please watch for announcements during this time. Also come visit Swift Fuels at AirVenture in Oshkosh Wisconsin July 19 – 26, 2026.





About SWIFT’s 100R Unleaded Avgas

Swift Fuels is actively working now to produce and/or license all third-party production of our high-octane aviation gasoline designed to operate safely in all types of piston aircraft using our proprietary fuel formula combining hydrocarbons and ETBE as approved by ASTM International D8603. The patented unleaded avgas also includes our proprietary fuel additive called Swift AvADD which together work to → a) power all FAA specified makes of piston aircraft cleanly without generating toxic lead emissions, b) eliminate lead fouling of sparkplugs, c) reduce harmful, corrosion-causing engine wear, d) limit valve-seat recession, e) eliminate intake coking, and f) extend engine life.

Our 100R fuel thus far has passed extensive high-stress engine tests which supported both FAA and ASTM decisions to certify and approve the fuel. (See chart below).





More information on Swift Fuels’ transition to unleaded avgas will be forthcoming soon. Subsequent phases of our global transition for the higher performance engines will be announced as each tranche is FAA certificates / approvals is made in the coming months.

100R is commercially available in US, EU, Canada and Australia now for FAA Approved engine/airframes

100R is fully intermixable with 100LL at any ratio (subject to evolving lead restrictions)

See FAA Installation Instructions for your aircraft engine/ airframe STC for further details





G100UL is NOT intermixable with 100R due to the presence of solvents reported to damage or disturb aircraft / fuel system components; G100UL also lacks formal ASTM specification approval at this time.

Swift Fuels LLC is the global leader in the advancement of premium Unleaded Avgas to eradicate toxic lead emissions from piston aircraft using 100LL worldwide. Swift Fuels is the only producer of premium unleaded avgas in the US market with both FAA-approved certifications for engines and airframes and ASTM International compliant fuel standards. Similar initial bi-lateral STC approvals have been made by international agencies like EASA now working in 34 countries with FAA and affiliates of Swift Fuels LLC.

Swift Fuels has now sold over 5.8 million gallons of unleaded avgas, which has helped to reinforce the commercial readiness of our fuels program (i.e. quality control, pricing, performance, availability, operability, user satisfaction, international reach, etc.) with our market stakeholders. Many more locations globally will be joining our transition to Swift Fuels 100R Unleaded Avgas very soon. To contact Swift Fuels for aviation gasoline, please go to www.swiftfuelsavgas.com or call +1 (765) 464-8336.

Media Contact Karl Post - Karl.post@tallgrasspr.com - 949.246.0113

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36137c0d-2e69-4e4c-8a06-397ab4275a4b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8e889fd-41cb-4296-8f0a-707a047d7cb8

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