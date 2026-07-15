FSLR Stockholders Have Rights – If you Lost Money Investing in First Solar, Inc. Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Recovering Your Losses

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) securities between February 26, 2025 and February 24, 2026. First Solar is a solar technology company that provides photovoltaic (“PV”) solar energy solutions.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

What is the class period? February 26, 2025 – February 24, 2026

What are the allegations?

Shareholders allege that First Solar, Inc. misled investors regarding its financial prospects. According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that they had overstated First Solar’s capacity to manage the impact of U.S. tariff policy on the Company’s business and understated the extent to which its responses to U.S. tariff policy, including the intentional underutilization of production facilities in Malaysia and Vietnam, and attempted relocation of production to the U.S., were likely to negatively impact First Solar’s projected performance in the 2026 fiscal year.

Plaintiff alleges that on February 24, 2026, First Solar issued a press release “announc[ing] financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.” Among other items, First Solar announced earnings that missed expectations by a wide margin and issued lower-than-expected FY 2026 revenue guidance, citing customer headwinds such as permitting delays under the Trump administration. Following First Solar’s announcement, Baird Research downgraded its stock to Neutral from Outperform, citing “several question marks in forward outlook”. On this news, First Solar’s stock price fell $33.09 per share, or 13.61%, to close at $210.12 per share on February 25, 2026.

What can shareholders do now? You may be eligible to participate in the class action against First Solar, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by August 24, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

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