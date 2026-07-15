Rakovina Therapeutics Announces $1.5 Million Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV)( FSE: 7JO0), a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies through artificial intelligence (AI)-powered drug discovery, today announces a non-brokered private placement offering (the “Offering”) of up to $1.5 million.

Pursuant to the Offering, Rakovina will issue up to 15 million equity units (“Units”) at an offering price of $0.10 per Unit, with each Unit consisting of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.20 exercisable for a period of 24 months from issuance.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used to advance Rakovina’s pipeline, with a primary focus on in vivo ADME and efficacy testing for the kt-5000AI dual ATR/mTOR inhibitor program and continued AI-driven lead optimization through the Company’s collaboration with Variational AI. Funds will also support advancement of the kt-3000 LNP formulation program through in vitro and in vivo characterization, ongoing kt-2000AI compound development, and the continued expansion of the Company’s AI-enabled drug discovery collaborations. Remaining proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes.

The Units will be sold on a non-brokered “private placement” basis in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and under applicable exemptions from prospectus and registration requirements and the securities will be subject to resale restrictions for a period of four months plus one day from the date of issue.

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using validated, proprietary platforms. By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.



The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners.

Further information may be found at http://www.rakovinatherapeutics.com .



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Notice Regarding Rakovina Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding the company and its respective business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the proposed business plan of the company and other statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans,” “is expected,” “expects,” “scheduled,” “intends,” “contemplates,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “proposes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events, or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might,” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the company. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, including risks regarding the biopharmaceutical industry, economic factors, regulatory factors, the equity markets generally, and risks associated with growth and competition.



Although the company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The reader is referred to the company’s most recent filings on SEDAR+ for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the company’s profile page at www.sedar.com.

For Further Information Contact:

Investor Relations

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

IR@rakovinatherapeutics.com