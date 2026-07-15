Exodus Offers Subscription Payments via Stablecoins to DGO and SKY+ Subscribers in Latin America 

OMAHA, Neb., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) (“Exodus”), the self-custodial crypto and payments platform, today announced a partnership with the Latin American streaming and live TV platforms, DGO and SKY+.

This partnership will enable DGO subscribers in Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, and Uruguay, as well as SKY+ customers in Brazil, to pay for their subscriptions using U.S. dollar-denominated stablecoins through the Exodus Card.

As part of the partnership, eligible new customers will also receive 25% cashback in Exodus during their first month.

“For most of crypto’s history, you could manage digital dollars onchain, but you couldn’t easily spend them,” said JP Richardson, CEO and Co-founder of Exodus. “This partnership changes that by letting millions of people use the assets they already trust to pay for DGO and SKY+, on their own terms.”

DGO and SKY+ are platforms operated by Waiken ILW, the techno media holding company that also owns DIRECTV Latin America and SKY Brasil. Together, the two services offer more than 10,000 titles of series, movies, and documentaries, along with the most comprehensive live television experience, featuring sports, news, and entertainment programming.

DGO includes DSPORTS—also owned by Waiken ILW—among its offerings, bringing complete coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup™ to millions of viewers.

This partnership with Waiken ILW’s platforms provides households across the region with a new way to pay for their subscriptions using digital dollars held in Exodus.

The launch comes as an increasing number of Latin Americans turn to dollar-backed stablecoins to preserve value and navigate the volatility of local currencies. Between July 2024 and June 2025, stablecoins accounted for more than half of all exchange purchases made using Argentine pesos, Brazilian reais, and Colombian pesos.

“DGO and SKY+ are focused on making top-quality entertainment and major sporting events more accessible to audiences throughout Latin America,” said Federico Suárez, director of OTT platform marketing at Waiken ILW. “By incorporating stablecoin payments through Exodus, we’re offering subscribers another convenient way to pay for DGO and SKY+ and gain access to the world’s top sporting events,” the executive added.

Exodus launched Exodus Pay in April 2026, giving customers a way to send, spend, and manage digital dollars and other assets without leaving self-custody. Beginning July 1, 2026, eligible Exodus customers in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and Uruguay can use the Exodus Card to pay for their DGO and SKY+ subscriptions.

Eligible new customers can claim 25% cashback by downloading the Exodus app, activating and funding their Exodus Card with digital dollars, and using the card to pay for their DGO subscription in Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, and Uruguay, or their SKY+ subscription in Brazil. Terms and conditions apply.

About Exodus Movement, Inc.

Founded in 2015, Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) is pioneering self-custodial finance by giving people the tools to earn rewards, spend, manage, and swap digital assets across borders, all without giving up control. Exodus serves millions of consumers through its products built on a simple principle: your money should be yours. Exodus also powers crypto infrastructure for enterprise platforms serving millions of consumers through its Enterprise product suite. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Exodus builds financial software where control is the default. For more information, visit exodus.com.

About Waiken ILW

WAIKEN ILW is a technomedia holding company comprising companies that offer solutions to consumers (B2C) and businesses (B2B) in Argentina, Barbados, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Curaçao, Ecuador, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, Mexico, and Uruguay. Its business portfolio includes verticals such as fiber-optic and satellite connectivity, mobile telephony, subscription television, streaming, OTT, production, proprietary content and channels, technology, and insurance. For more information, visit: https://www.waikenilw.com/Investor.

Investor Contact:

investors@exodus.com

Media Contacts:

Aubrey Strobel / Elena Nisonoff, Halcyon Communications

exodus@halcyonpr.xyz

Disclosure Information

Exodus uses the following as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: websites exodus.com/investors and exodus.com; press releases; public videos, calls, and webcasts; and social media: X (@exodus and JP Richardson’s feed @jprichardson), Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the launch, scope, timeline, availability, and expected benefits of the partnership between Exodus Movement, Inc. and Waiken ILW; the availability of payments via the Exodus Card for DGO subscribers in Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, and Mexico, and SKY+ subscribers in Brazil; the timeline, terms, eligibility requirements, and duration of the 25% cashback promotion; the adoption of stablecoins and digital dollar payments by consumers in Argentina and Latin America; as well as the ongoing development, availability, and adoption of Exodus Pay and the Exodus Card.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Exodus’ current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in regulatory requirements or interpretations in Argentina, the United States, or other jurisdictions; technical or operational challenges related to payment processing, card issuance, blockchain integrations, or third-party service providers; the ability to establish, maintain, and perform under relationships with third-party partners, including Waiken ILW and its affiliates; the timing, scope, and effectiveness of partner marketing or promotional support; consumer adoption of self-custodial payment products; macroeconomic and currency conditions in Argentina and Latin America; cryptocurrency market volatility; product development timelines; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in Exodus’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.