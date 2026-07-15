7th Avenue Expands Its Bay Area Footprint With a New East Bay Showroom in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7th Avenue , the Los Angeles-based furniture brand known for its functionally designed modular sofas and contemporary aesthetics, today announced the opening of a new 1,255-square-foot showroom at Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek, California, at 1233 Broadway Plaza, Space C46. The appointment-first showroom welcomes customers starting Saturday, July 18, with walk-ins also welcome during Broadway Plaza's regular hours: Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.





The Broadway Plaza location brings 7th Avenue to the East Bay and expands the brand's growing Bay Area presence, joining its existing showrooms in San Francisco (Hayes Valley) and San Jose (Santana Row). Broadway Plaza provides a premier destination for premium home furnishings in an open-air center for shoppers from across East Bay communities including Walnut Creek, Lafayette, Orinda, Danville, Alamo, and Pleasant Hill among others.

“Being a California-native brand, the Bay Area has been one of our strongest regions for years, and our goal with this location was to give East Bay customers a place to experience our sofas in person without driving into the city,” said Billy Shaw, Co-Founder and CEO of 7th Avenue. “Broadway Plaza lets us meet those customers where they already shop.”

7th Avenue: A Growing Partnership with Macerich

The Walnut Creek opening also marks the first 7th Avenue showroom to debut in partnership with Macerich , one of the nation's leading owners and operators of premier shopping destinations. It is the first of several planned Macerich locations for the brand, with showrooms to follow later this year including Tysons Corner Center in McLean, Virginia, and Kierland Commons in Scottsdale, Arizona.

7th Avenue: The Experiential Showroom Model

Unlike a traditional furniture store, every 7th Avenue showroom is built as an experiential space. Customers style their unique modular layouts in real living-room vignettes, surrounded by the brand's signature European white oak flooring, custom travertine tables, aged-brass lighting, and its now-iconic “Come Spill On Me” neon sign. Each and every customer is assigned to a dedicated sales and design consultant to walk them through fabrics, configurations, and how layouts could best function in their own home. Recent additions like the brand's new Thin Arms option give shoppers even more ways to tailor a sofa to compact Bay Area floor plans.

7th Avenue: Signature White Glove Delivery

With the Walnut Creek opening, 7th Avenue is also bringing its Signature White Glove Delivery to the East Bay. Now available across Southern California, the Bay Area, and Dallas, the program is handled entirely by 7th Avenue's trained team members rather than by a third-party.

“Our in-house delivery team arrives in a 7th Avenue van and manages every detail of the setup, from full assembly and fabric steaming to cushion adjustments and removing all packaging,” said Josh Stinson, Co-Founder and COO of 7th Avenue. “Every delivery is handled with gloves, booties, and the level of care customers expect from 7th Avenue, while at an accessible price point. We believe that investing in our own team rather than outsourcing this final step is what truly makes the experience great.”

7th Avenue: Modular Sofa Features and Performance Fabric Technology

Every 7th Avenue sofa is engineered with proprietary performance materials designed for durability and everyday life:

• Water-Repellent, Stain-Resistant Fabrics: PFAS-free coating technology withstands spills including water, wine, coffee, pet accidents, and ketchup

• Removable, Machine-Washable Covers: All seat and side covers unzip and go directly into the washing machine

• Endless Modularity: Each seat and side can be rearranged into any sofa configuration and size, from a 2-seat loveseat to a 10-seat pit sectional

• Hidden Optional Storage: Built-in storage compartments within modular sections

• OEKO-TEX and GreenGuard Gold Certified: Non-toxic fabrics free of flame retardants and formaldehyde

• Lifetime Frame Warranty: Lifetime warranty on frame and construction

7th Avenue: Continued National Showroom Expansion

The Broadway Plaza opening brings 7th Avenue's national showroom count to more than 20 locations across the United States, with additional openings planned throughout summer and fall 2026. The Walnut Creek location brings the brand to the East Bay, complementing its San Francisco and San Jose showrooms, and arrives just days after 7th Avenue's first Long Island opening at Walt Whitman Shops .

7th Avenue showrooms can be found in major markets across the country, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, Las Vegas, Denver, Sacramento, Austin, Nashville, Miami, Philadelphia, New York City, and Portland, among others. Customers can also shop the full collection online at 7thavenue.co .

About 7th Avenue

7th Avenue is a Los Angeles-based modern furniture brand that combines elevated, contemporary aesthetics with functional day-to-day features. Its flagship product, “The World's Greatest Modular Sofa,” features endless modularity, water-repellent and stain-resistant fabrics, removable and machine-washable covers, adjustable back cushion firmness, memory foam blend seat cushions, down alternative back cushions, soft-close hidden storage, and more. All products are sustainably built and free from harmful chemicals via OEKO-TEX and GreenGuard Gold certified fabrics. The frames are built to last 10 years or more.

FAQ About 7th Avenue

Q: Where is the new 7th Avenue showroom in the East Bay?

A: The new 7th Avenue showroom is located at Broadway Plaza, 1233 Broadway Plaza, Space C46, Walnut Creek, California 94596. Broadway Plaza is a premier open-air shopping destination in downtown Walnut Creek, serving the surrounding East Bay communities of Walnut Creek, Lafayette, Orinda, Danville, Alamo, and Pleasant Hill.

Q: What is 7th Avenue's Signature White Glove Delivery?

A: Signature White Glove Delivery is 7th Avenue's premium in-home delivery service, now available across Southern California, the Bay Area, and Dallas. It is performed by 7th Avenue's own trained team members, who deliver the sofa to the room, fully assemble it, fit and steam the covers, adjust the cushions, walk the customer through their new piece, and remove all packaging, a high-touch experience offered at a reasonable price point.

Q: What makes 7th Avenue sofas different from other modular furniture brands?

A: 7th Avenue sofas feature proprietary water-repellent, stain-resistant fabric that is PFAS-free, along with fully removable and machine-washable covers. Every sofa offers endless modularity, allowing customers to rearrange seats and sides into any configuration, plus memory foam blend seat cushions, down alternative back cushions, hidden storage, and OEKO-TEX and GreenGuard Gold certified non-toxic materials. All frames come with a lifetime warranty.

Q: Can I visit the 7th Avenue Walnut Creek showroom without an appointment?

A: Yes, the 7th Avenue showroom at Broadway Plaza welcomes both walk-in visitors and scheduled appointments. Customers can browse the full sofa collection, test the performance fabrics, and configure modular layouts with the help of in-store team members. To schedule a personalized appointment, visit 7thavenue.co/pages/find-a-showroom .

Q: Does 7th Avenue offer delivery to the San Francisco Bay Area?

A: Yes, 7th Avenue offers direct-to-consumer delivery across the San Francisco Bay Area, including the East Bay, San Francisco, the Peninsula, and surrounding communities, plus Signature White Glove Delivery in the region. Customers can order in-store or online at 7thavenue.co.

Q: How many 7th Avenue showroom locations are there?

A: 7th Avenue operates more than 20 experiential showrooms across the United States, with locations in major markets including Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, Las Vegas, Denver, Sacramento, Austin, Nashville, Miami, Philadelphia, New York City, and Portland. Visit 7thavenue.co/pages/find-a-showroom for a complete list of showroom locations and hours.

Q: Can you bring dogs into the showroom?

A: Yes! 7th Avenue was made with families and furbabies in mind. Your four-legged friends are welcome to stop by, test out the sofa, and give it their official paw of approval.

Media Contact:

Sarah Karger

Karger and Co

Sarah@kargerandco.com

Walnut Creek Images Here



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



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