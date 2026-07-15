Landmark ECOG-ACRIN ENDURANCE Study Co-Authored by International Myeloma Foundation Leaders Provides Evidence for Optimal Duration of Maintenance Therapy

STUDIO CITY, Calif., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Study results from the randomized, prospective phase III ENDURANCE (E1A11) trial, designed and conducted by the ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group (ECOG-ACRIN), were published today in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The study was co-authored by several members of the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) leadership who also serve on the ECOG-ACRIN Myeloma Committee, which led the study.

These investigators include Dr. S. Vincent Rajkumar, Chairperson of the IMF Board of Directors (Mayo Clinic — Rochester, MN); Dr. Shaji Kumar, Member of the IMF Scientific Advisory Board (Mayo Clinic — Rochester, MN); and Dr. Sagar Lonial, Vice Chairperson of the IMF Board of Directors (Winship Cancer Institute, Emory University — Atlanta, GA).

The phase III ENDURANCE trial results showed that two years of maintenance therapy with lenalidomide provides the same long-term survival benefit as indefinite treatment until progression for patients with standard-risk multiple myeloma.

The trial enrolled 516 patients who have completed initial treatment but were not candidates for upfront stem cell transplantation. Participants were randomly assigned to receive lenalidomide either until progression, which is the current standard of care (indefinite duration group) or for a limited duration of 2 years. After nearly seven years of follow-up, overall survival rates were virtually identical: 68.6 percent in the indefinite treatment group versus 69.0 percent in the two-year limited duration group.

Compared to the limited duration group, indefinite duration of therapy was associated with higher rates of side effects, including fatigue, anemia, and diarrhea. The study also found a slightly higher incidence of second primary cancers over five years among patients who took the drug until progression.

“For years, patients and clinicians have been hesitant to stop lenalidomide maintenance because we didn’t know how long was required for optimal benefit,” said lead author Dr. Shaji Kumar, co-chair of the ECOG-ACRIN Myeloma Committee. “Our trial results show that two years is sufficient and that continuing the drug longer adds toxicity without extending life.”

Dr. S. Vincent Rajkumar, senior author and chair of the ECOG-ACRIN Myeloma Committee, said: “Our findings suggest that a fixed-duration approach can become the new standard of care, at least for standard-risk patients, allowing us to pause treatment, monitor patients closely, with the option of potentially re-introducing lenalidomide or other new active treatments if the disease returns.”

According to co-author Dr. Sagar Lonial, “this is the first randomized trial to show that limited duration lenalidomide maintenance does not sacrifice overall survival in the context of no transplant and triplet induction.”

“The impact of these study results on patients cannot be overstated from a quality-of-life perspective,” said Heather Cooper Ortner, IMF President and CEO. “For patients with standard-risk myeloma, knowing with confidence that they can safely discontinue treatment without compromising overall survival represents a remarkable advancement in personalized care. It means fewer side effects, less time on therapy, and greater freedom to focus on living their lives—not just managing their disease. This is exactly the kind of research that gives patients hope while bringing us closer to our ultimate goal: helping every patient live longer, better lives until we achieve a cure.”

Multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells, has seen dramatic advances in treatment over the past two decades. However, prolonged therapy has raised concerns about cumulative side effects and financial burden. This trial addresses a critical gap by proving that shorter, fixed-duration maintenance may not compromise efficacy. The results are particularly relevant for patients without high-risk cytogenetic risk factors and those who did not undergo stem cell transplantation, representing a large portion of the myeloma population.

The study was funded by the US National Institutes of Health, National Cancer Institute. Additional support was provided by Amgen. ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT01863550.

ABOUT MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the bone marrow plasma cells — white blood cells that make antibodies. A cancerous or malignant plasma cell is called a myeloma cell. Myeloma is called “multiple” because there are frequently multiple patches or areas in bone where it grows. It often involves damage to bone and kidneys. Multiple myeloma is still incurable, but great progress has been made in terms of survival over the last two decades. The disease is twice as common and is diagnosed at a younger age in African Americans than white Americans. The most common presenting symptoms include fatigue and bone pain.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL MYELOMA FOUNDATION

Founded in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is the world’s leading organization dedicated to multiple myeloma. The IMF is steadfast in its mission: accelerating the prevention and cure of myeloma and improving the quality of life for patients and families.

The IMF serves people impacted by myeloma at every stage of the disease by combining world-class research, trusted education, global advocacy, and direct support. A cornerstone of this work is the International Myeloma Working Group® (IMWG)—a network of more than 380 internationally renowned researchers and clinicians who establish the guidelines that shape how myeloma is diagnosed, treated, and managed across the globe.

Through its global network of support groups, educational programs, its 24/7 generative-AI myeloma assistant Myelo®, its InfoLine, and its advocacy for greater healthcare access, the IMF helps people living with myeloma and their care partners navigate diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship. At the same time, the IMF ensures scientific advances translate into better care and outcomes.

Learn more at www.myeloma.org or contact the IMF InfoLine at (800) 452-CURE (2873) (U.S. & Canada), +1 (818) 487-7455 (worldwide), or infoline@myeloma.org.

Follow the IMF on:

X/Twitter: @IMFmyeloma

Instagram: @imfmyeloma

Facebook: @myeloma

LinkedIn: International Myeloma Foundation

Bluesky: @imfmyeloma.bsky.social

Media Contacts:

Peter Anton

Panton@myeloma.org

Jason London

Jlondon@myeloma.org