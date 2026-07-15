Firefly Aerospace to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 11, 2026

CEDAR PARK, Texas, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firefly Aerospace (Nasdaq: FLY), a market leading space and defense technology company, today announced it will release its second quarter 2026 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2026, on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, after market close.

Firefly will hold a conference call the same day at 4:00 p.m. CT / 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the call and a replay will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investors.fireflyspace.com.

The financial results news release will be posted in the Investors section of the Company’s website under the “News” section. Additional materials supporting the conference call and financial results release will be posted under the "Events & Resources" section.

About Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace is a space and defense technology company on a mission to reliably and repeatedly launch, land, and operate space systems from Earth to the Moon and beyond. As the partner of choice for responsive space missions, Firefly is the first commercial company to launch a satellite to orbit with approximately 24-hour notice and the first to achieve a successful landing on the Moon. Established in 2017, Firefly’s engineering, manufacturing, and test facilities are co-located in central Texas to enable rapid innovation and vertical integration for the company’s small- to medium-lift launch vehicles, lunar landers, and orbital vehicles. For more information, visit www.fireflyspace.com.

Contacts

Media Relations

press@fireflyspace.com

Investor Relations

investors@fireflyspace.com