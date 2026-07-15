Eos Energy Enterprises Selected to Deliver Mission-Ready Power for Golden Dome for America

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos” or the “Company”), America’s leading innovator in designing, manufacturing, and providing zinc-based long-duration energy storage (LDES) systems sourced and manufactured in the United States, today announced a strategic partnership with the Department of War to enhance the resilience of national defense infrastructure. Eos was awarded a Golden Dome for America contract to integrate mission-ready long-duration energy storage supporting requirements of the nation’s defense shield.

The award was highlighted by President Donald Trump during Senator Dave McCormick's Defense and National Security Summit in Carlisle, Pennsylvania on July 15, 2026.

“Eos in Pittsburgh just agreed to a multi-million-dollar partnership with the Department of War to build energy storage technology in support of our Golden Dome missile defense. Yeah we're building a golden dome over our country and its going to be a very effective one,” said President Donald J. Trump.

Under the initiative, Eos’ Z3™ zinc-based long-duration energy storage technology will first be deployed as an initial prototype at a critical installation. The Z3 system is designed to secure power infrastructure and strengthen mission readiness through resilient, long-duration power. The initial deployment will demonstrate the value of American-made long-duration energy storage for national security applications. The program is structured to scale as national defense needs evolve.

“This award validates the strategy we’ve built around American technology innovation, manufacturing and supply chains,” said Joe Mastrangelo, Eos Chief Executive Officer. “Today, we’re proving that America can still manufacture advanced technology at scale and deliver for our nation’s most critical missions.”

Manufactured and assembled in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Eos’ proprietary technology combines a non-flammable aqueous zinc chemistry with approximately 91% domestic content and a predominantly U.S.-based supply chain. The system is Section 842 NDAA- and FEOC-compliant, built around reliable performance, trusted manufacturing and secure sourcing.

“We spent the last year building the relationships, compliance foundation and technical proof points the Department of War requires,” said Michelle Buczkowski, Eos Chief Administration Officer. “This award reflects that work. Eos is ready to deliver for the Department's mission at scale.”

As the United States strengthens the resilience of its defense and critical infrastructure, reliable power has become a strategic capability. Long-duration energy storage enables facilities to maintain operational readiness, enhances energy security and provides the flexibility needed to support missions where uninterrupted power is essential. The selection of a commercially available American technology for this initiative reflects the growing role advanced energy storage can play in supporting national preparedness.

"The Golden Dome should be built on American technology. Eos' technology will help secure the power infrastructure our military depends on, while creating good jobs right here in Pennsylvania," said Senator Dave McCormick.

Eos is rapidly expanding domestic manufacturing capacity through its state-of-the-art Thorn Hill facility in the Pittsburgh region. With Eos’ second battery line now in commercial production, Thorn Hill serves as the cornerstone of the Company’s next phase of growth, adding automated manufacturing capacity for the Z3 platform and creating a scalable, repeatable foundation as Eos works toward 8 gigawatt-hours of annual production capacity in Allegheny County. The facility further strengthens Eos’ domestic supply chain, advances American energy independence and supports the Company’s commitment to create 1,000 high-quality jobs across the region.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos is accelerating the shift to American energy independence with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. The Company’s BESS features the innovative Znyth™ technology, a proven chemistry with readily available non-precious earth components, that is the pre-eminent safe, non-flammable, secure, stable, and scalable alternative to conventional technology. The Company’s BESS is ideal for utility-scale, microgrid, commercial, and industrial long-duration energy storage applications (i.e., 4 to 16+ hours) and provides customers with significant operational flexibility to cost effectively address current and future increased grid demand and complexity. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Statements regarding future deployments, future procurement opportunities, future manufacturing capacity, future job creation, and anticipated benefits of the initiative are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and should not be viewed as guarantees of future performance, contract awards, revenue, production levels, or operational outcomes. Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated deployment, performance, timing, benefits, and scalability of the Company’s energy storage technology in connection with the referenced defense infrastructure initiative; the expected use, testing, acceptance, and future expansion of any prototype deployment; the Company's ability to support mission readiness, energy resilience, and national preparedness objectives; the potential for future contracts, awards, deployments, or procurements; the Company's domestic manufacturing capabilities, domestic content levels, supply chain positioning, and compliance with applicable governmental requirements; the Company's ability to expand production capacity, including its goal of achieving 8 gigawatt-hours of annual manufacturing capacity; and the Company's plans, expectations, and objectives regarding employment growth, facility expansion, and future business opportunities. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to outlook, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and the information currently available to, them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: changes adversely affecting the business in which we are engaged; our ability to forecast trends accurately; our ability to generate cash, service indebtedness and incur additional indebtedness; our ability to raise financing in the future; risks associated with the credit agreement with Cerberus, including risks of default, dilution of outstanding Common Stock; our customers’ ability to secure project financing; the amount of final tax credits available to our customers or to Eos pursuant to the Inflation Reduction Act; the timing and availability of future funding under the Department of Energy Loan Facility; our ability to continue to develop efficient manufacturing processes to scale and to forecast related costs and efficiencies accurately; fluctuations in our revenue and operating results; competition from existing or new competitors; our ability to convert firm order backlog and pipeline to revenue; risks associated with security breaches in our information technology systems; risks related to legal proceedings or claims; risks associated with evolving energy policies in the United States and other countries and the potential costs of regulatory compliance; risks associated with changes to the U.S. trade environment; our ability to maintain the listing of our shares of common stock on NASDAQ; our ability to grow our business and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain our management and key employees; risks related to the adverse changes in general economic conditions, including inflationary pressures and increased interest rates; risk from supply chain disruptions and other impacts of geopolitical conflict; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Eos may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; other factors beyond our control; risks associated with government contracting and procurement activities, including the timing, execution, modification, suspension, termination, renewal, expansion, or non-renewal of government contracts; changes in governmental priorities, appropriations, budgets, policies, or requirements; delays in prototype deployment, testing, validation, acceptance, integration, or commercialization; the Company's ability to satisfy technical, operational, cybersecurity, domestic sourcing, manufacturing, security, or regulatory requirements; restrictions on public disclosure related to defense or national security programs; the availability of future funding or procurement opportunities; the achievement of anticipated operational, performance, manufacturing, employment, or production-capacity objectives; and the possibility that anticipated benefits of the initiative may not be realized or may take longer to realize than currently expected; and other risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to additional risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in the Company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Moreover, the Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks and uncertainties may emerge that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.