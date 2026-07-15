Synaptics to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2026 Results on August 6, 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA ) today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2026 on Thursday, August 6, 2026, after the market closes. Due to the pending transaction with onsemi, Synaptics will not be hosting a conference call to review its financial results or provide a forward-looking financial outlook.

The press release will be available on the Company’s website at https://investor.synaptics.com.

About Synaptics Incorporated:

Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) is driving innovation in AI at the Edge, bringing AI closer to end users and transforming how we engage with intelligent connected devices, whether at home, at work, or on the move. As a go-to partner for forward-thinking product innovators, Synaptics powers the future with its cutting-edge Synaptics Astra™ AI-Native embedded compute, wireless connectivity, and multimodal sensing solutions. We’re making the digital experience smarter, faster, more intuitive, secure, and seamless. From touch, display, and biometrics to AI-driven wireless connectivity, video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing, Synaptics is a force behind the next generation of technology enhancing how we live, work, and play.

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For further information, please contact:

Munjal Shah

VP, Head of Investor Relations

Synaptics

+1-408-518-7639

munjal.shah@synaptics.com