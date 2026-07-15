Xanadu to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 5th, 2026

TORONTO, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited ("Xanadu") (NASDAQ: XNDU) (TSX: XNDU), a leading photonic quantum computing company, today announced that the company will release its second quarter 2026 financial results on August 5th, 2026, after the financial markets close.

Xanadu will host a conference call the same day at 4:30 PM EDT to discuss the results and business outlook. The call will be available live via webcast here or on the company's website here . The call will also be accessible by telephone at 1-800-715-9871 (USA toll-free) or +1 (646) 307-1963 (USA/International toll). Participants should reference passcode 6969417 and ask to be joined into the Xanadu Quantum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq/TSX: XNDU) call.

An archive of the webcast will be available on the company's website here shortly after the call.

About Xanadu

Founded in 2016, Xanadu is a Canadian photonic quantum computing company with the mission to build quantum computers that are useful and available to people everywhere. Xanadu is building fault-tolerant quantum computers using light, with systems designed to compute at room temperature. Backed by more than $500 million USD in funding, Xanadu develops both hardware and software, including PennyLane , its open-source quantum computing platform. Xanadu is the first pure-play photonic quantum computing company to list on public markets (Nasdaq/TSX: XNDU) and is recognized globally for its breakthroughs in scalable quantum technologies. Visit xanadu.ai or follow on X @XanaduAI.

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