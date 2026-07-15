Xanadu to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 5th, 2026

TORONTO, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited ("Xanadu") (NASDAQ: XNDU) (TSX: XNDU), a leading photonic quantum computing company, today announced that the company will release its second quarter 2026 financial results on August 5th, 2026, after the financial markets close.
Xanadu will host a conference call the same day at 4:30 PM EDT to discuss the results and business outlook. The call will be available live via webcast here or on the company's website here. The call will also be accessible by telephone at 1-800-715-9871 (USA toll-free) or +1 (646) 307-1963 (USA/International toll). Participants should reference passcode 6969417 and ask to be joined into the Xanadu Quantum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq/TSX: XNDU) call.
An archive of the webcast will be available on the company's website here shortly after the call.
About Xanadu
Founded in 2016, Xanadu is a Canadian photonic quantum computing company with the mission to build quantum computers that are useful and available to people everywhere. Xanadu is building fault-tolerant quantum computers using light, with systems designed to compute at room temperature. Backed by more than $500 million USD in funding, Xanadu develops both hardware and software, including PennyLane, its open-source quantum computing platform. Xanadu is the first pure-play photonic quantum computing company to list on public markets (Nasdaq/TSX: XNDU) and is recognized globally for its breakthroughs in scalable quantum technologies. Visit xanadu.ai or follow on X @XanaduAI.
Contacts
Press Contact:
press@xanadu.ai
Investor Relations:
investors@xanadu.ai